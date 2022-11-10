Read full article on original website
Gonzaga Bulletin
Gonzaga men's cross country qualifies for National Championships
Wil Smith and Yacine Guermali both placed inside the top seven to lead the Gonzaga University men’s cross country team to a 2nd place NCAA West Regional finish and the program’s first automatic qualification for the National Championship meet next week in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Senior Kristen Garcia led...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Gonzaga's offense explodes in 91-38 win over Southern Utah
With the clock winding down before the end of the first quarter, Gonzaga women’s basketball guard Kayleigh Truong dribbled the ball near the top of the key as she surveyed the court for an open teammate. She found forward Yvonne Ejim, who proceeded to drill a 3-pointer from the left wing as the buzzer sounded.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Lyza Bosselmann named WCC Goalkeeper of the Year; Seven Zags honored
Gonzaga women’s soccer goalkeeper Lyza Bosselmann was named the West Coast Conference (WCC) Goalkeeper of the Year on Wednesday when the league announced its annual awards. One of seven Zags honored by the conference, Bosselmann was also placed on the All-WCC First Team where she’s accompanied by midfielder Sophia Braun.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Zags got dudes: Kennel is packed with school spirit
Boasting the loudest student section in the nation is not without some blood, sweat, tears and creative game day gear. According to the Kennel Club page on Gonzaga University's website, Kennel Club is the largest student-run club at GU and has held that title since 1984. The Kennel itself houses 1,200 students per home game and keeps alive the traditions of fans. Since its origin, cheers and chants have been passed along from class to class.
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Gonzaga blows two-set lead, falls in five to Santa Clara
Less than a week ago, the Gonzaga volleyball team defied the odds and came back from two sets down to defeat Portland. On Thursday, the Zags were on the wrong end of the same scenario. After winning the first two sets against Santa Clara (9-18, 5-10 WCC), Gonzaga (6-19, 2-12...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Yvonne Ejim powers Gonzaga past Long Beach State in season opener
The Gonzaga women’s basketball team (1-0) defeated Long Beach State (0-1) 80-54 on Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center. It marked the beginning of the regular season for the Zags, who were coming off a 78-36 exhibition win against Western Washington. The game began with both teams testing each...
Bracket Breakdown: Washington (WIAA) football playoff game-by-game analysis, picks in Class 3A first round
Ask anyone in the greater Spokane area and they'll tell you of all the questions there were surrounding the Mount Spokane football team heading into the season. Even the coaching staff at the school would agree. The Wildcats were bringing back only one starter from last year's team in wide receiver ...
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. #2 Gonzaga basketball prediction for Friday, 11/11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans started their season with a 73-55 win over Northern Arizona, and our experts cashed their best bet in this...
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lucky Eastern Washington winner takes home $1 million in Powerball drawing
SPOKANE, Wash. - The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot might've gone to someone in California, but somebody from Airway Heights is taking home a $1 million prize. According to the Washington's Lottery, another eight people in the state won $50,000.
Gonzaga Bulletin
The search is over: vegan and vegetarian foodies share their favorite dining locations
Despite having a bad reputation for inclusive dining options, Spokane boasts tons of options for vegan and vegetarian eaters. “There are options literally everywhere you go,” said Fiona Davis, a senior art and psychology major at Gonzaga University. “There hasn’t been a restaurant I’ve been to where I couldn’t eat anything.”
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
Veteran owned bakery shop opens in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Business alert! Twenty-Seventh Heaven is a scratch bakery, and it’s now open on S. Madison Street. The shop is owned and operated by a two-person, female veterans-owned business and serves plenty of baked treats, including coffee cake, scones, and peanut butter cookies! Along with serving yummy treats, they also do custom orders, and host private events. They also...
This Is Washington's Top Mexican Restaurant
LoveFood pinpointed the best Mexican restaurant in every state.
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
Yakima Herald Republic
Thousands of Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilize at Yakima Training Center
For the first time in more than two years, Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilized from across the state to train, run and build team spirit. More than 3,700 members of the National Guard came together at the Yakima Training Center over the weekend for the inaugural Rainier Stampede. The gathering, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, featured a 5K run, leadership training and a large-scale barbecue.
KREM
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
