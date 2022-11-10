ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

thesalinepost.com

Saline American Legion Hosts Free Veterans Lunch Friday

The Saline American Legion Post 322 will host a free lunch for veterans on Veterans Day. The lunch begins at noon, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Legion, located at 320 W Michigan Ave. The lunch includes sub sandwiches, chicken noodle soup made by the Legion, and a garden fresh salad....
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Baby Clothes Closet

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. The Baby Clothes Closet. Clothes from newborn to two years old. We accept and appreciate donations. Tuesday and Friday from 11 to 1.
thesalinepost.com

Senior Food Pantry

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Senior Food Bank offering primarily canned food. Donations accepted and appreciated. Please no perishable food, we do not have a way to keep it. Open Tuesday and Friday from 11 to 1.
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

thesalinepost.com

CP Holiday Train Rides Again

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will ride again this year. For the first time since 2019, the CP train is resuming its cross-continental tour, collecting food and money for foodbanks and even staging concerts at some stops along the way. The CP Holiday train launches from Maine On Nov. 23...
MILAN, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Township Board Discusses Annexation, Zoning Amendment

The Saline Township Board had a full agenda at its meeting Wednesday evening at the township hall. The board spent some time discussing two agenda items, the Saline Fire Board and the proposed agreement between the City of Saline and the township over the annexation of the Greaves property on Macon Road.
SALINE, MI

