NBC Miami
China Eases Covid Measures, Trims Quarantine Time by Two Days
BEIJING — China reduced the quarantine time for international travelers by two days, state media said Friday. Instead of making travelers stay at a centralized quarantine facility for seven days upon arrival in the country, the new rules stipulate a five day quarantine, according to state media. That's followed by three days of home observation, unchanged from prior protocol.
NBC Miami
European Markets Set for Higher Open on U.S. Inflation Reading, China's Easing of Covid Measures
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks are heading for a higher open on Friday as global markets remain buoyant after softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price index reading signaled that inflation may have peaked. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 2.8% higher following Thursday's consumer price index print, which...
Climate crisis solutions may also ease global financial shocks, Albanese to tell business leaders
Anthony Albanese will tell business leaders at the G20 summit that one of the pathways to recovery from global shocks including the pandemic and the current inflation spiral is countries working together to deal with the climate crisis. Australia’s prime minister will arrive in Bali on Monday for the G20...
NBC Miami
From Great Resignation to Great Uncertainty, the Big Quit May Be Losing Steam
The Great Resignation has dominated the workplace for nearly two years — but employers may soon be able to heave a sigh of relief. The labor market is now "emerging from" the Great Resignation, LinkedIn's CEO Ryan Roslansky told CNBC Make It. The phenomenon — also known as the...
