Everton are back in Bournemouth just four days after the completely embarassing 4-1 capitulation at the hands of the Cherries in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Lampard made 11 changes to the team that was beaten by Leicester last weekend and it was a challenge to come up with anything that could be seen as being worthy of ‘building upon’. This was the final game before the World Cup break and a result was critical.......period.

21 HOURS AGO