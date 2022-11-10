Read full article on original website
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane
Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League
Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League and here you can find my predicted lineup.
Wayne Rooney Says Erik Ten Hag Is The Right Manager For Manchester United
Wayne Rooney has said that Erik Ten Hag is the right manager for Manchester United. You can see what he has said below.
Bournemouth 3-0 Everton: Instant Reaction | Now what??
Everton are back in Bournemouth just four days after the completely embarassing 4-1 capitulation at the hands of the Cherries in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Lampard made 11 changes to the team that was beaten by Leicester last weekend and it was a challenge to come up with anything that could be seen as being worthy of ‘building upon’. This was the final game before the World Cup break and a result was critical.......period.
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw
The draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 has been complete with several big ties coming up in the competition.
Klopp Talk: I Pray Players Come Back From the World Cup Healthy
Liverpool went into the extended break for the World Cup on a high note, putting in a professional performance, running out 3-1 winners over Southampton to move up to 6th in the league table. Jurgen Klopp took in the game from the stands, following a successful appeal by the FA...
Report: Endrick's Current Preference Is To Join Chelsea
Chelsea target Endrick has a preference to join Chelsea over Real Madrid or PSG.
Klopp Talk: Manager Optimistic About World Cup Impact
In his pre-Southampton press conference head coach Jürgen Klopp considered the impact of the World Cup on his side’s ambitions this season. While it is too soon to pick a team for the pre-Christmas cup tie against Manchester City, Klopp discussed the overall impact of losing seven players to their national teams — a relatively small number in comparison to recent years:
Analysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds
Antonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. The hosts could have been further behind by the time...
Five Potential New Owners for Liverpool FC
Liverpool owners FSG announced this week that they were willing to sell the club, we take a look at five potential buyers that could take over the side.
Slick Bournemouth outclass struggling Everton again
Bournemouth thumped Everton for the second time this week as goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and substitute Jaidon Anthony gave them a 3-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in their final Premier League game before the World Cup. The hosts had snapped a run of four straight...
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, VAR, Hibernian, Hearts, Ross County,
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is unsure if he'll still be Rangers boss after the World Cup break but the Dutchman insists he doesn't fear the sack. (Scottish Sun) Former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller believes manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst made a mistake by not appointing someone more in tune with Rangers to his backroom staff. (Daily Record)
Everton at Bournemouth: Predicted Line-Up | Un-Rotate
Frank Lampard opted to make 11 changes for the midweek cup game at Bournemouth and the Everton players duly responded – by showing why they haven’t been regular starters for the Blues this season. And it was no youthful line-up. It was a team full of senior players...
Marcus Rashford Reflects On Man Of The Match Performance For Manchester United v Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford has spoken about his man of the match performance in Manchester United’s win v Aston Villa.
FAI Cup final: Winning with Derry 'would be something special' - Duffy
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle. Derry City winger Michael Duffy says winning the FAI Cup with his hometown club would mean more than his two final triumphs with Dundalk. Duffy, 28, returned to Derry...
Guardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad...
European roundup: Bayern ensure top spot, Napoli cling on for nervy victory
Bayern Munich eased past Schalke 2-0 to make sure of top spot going into the World Cup break as they hunt a record-extending 11th straight Bundesliga crown. The Bavarians, who fielded a starting lineup consisting entirely of World Cup-bound players, scored once in each half, through Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, with the Germany international Jamal Musiala delivering both assists.
Spurs seal another dramatic comeback as late Bentancur double sinks Leeds
Six weeks’ pause for breath never looked so tempting. This match had a seesaw feel about it at the outset and went on to surpass itself; Tottenham and Leeds were exhilarating and exasperating in turn, often during the same sequence of play, but when the music stopped it was Antonio Conte who could savour the moment with his inimitable brand of arm-whirling euphoria. He had enjoyed watching Harry Kane and Ben Davies adorn their World Cup preparations with goals but nobody in the ground could have predicted the identity of the player who turned things on their head.
