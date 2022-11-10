Read full article on original website
Related
32% of Arkansas public schools receive D’s or F’s; 8% receive A’s
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Roughly one-third Arkansas’ 1,055 public schools have gotten letter grades of D or F for the 2021-22 school year. These grades are based on multiple factors including the results of the ACT Aspire exams last spring. 32% of schools, about 338 of them, are receiving these low grades. This is compared to […]
Arkansas schools get letter grades for 2022
ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas schools received letter grades for the first time in three years after the state put them on pause during the pandemic. The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) released the letter grade report and ‘Every Student Succeeds Act’ (ESSA) school index scores this week. According to the department, fewer schools in the […]
KATV
Lyon College named Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Lyon College is being recognized for its dedication to bringing students a quality education, according to our content partner, Region 8. The Batesville-located school was named the Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023. According to a press release, WalletHub compared more than 900...
Arkansas test scores show lower numbers in many school districts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For educators across the state of Arkansas, it's been a long couple of years. "It's disheartening because we know that we're more than a letter grade," Kasi Davis, principal at Brady Elementary School, said. Issues that were brought on by the pandemic have been top...
Kait 8
Superintendent explains school millages
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across the state put a millage on the ballot, and while the vote does affect some schools, many times a school remains unaffected by the vote. Arkansas law requires each school district to submit a proposal each year regarding the school mill tax and it can lead to confusion sometimes.
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect strives for teamwork in office
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday night marked the night of firsts across Arkansas and in Region 8. Among them was Sonia Fonticiella being elected as the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District in Arkansas. When it comes to what she hopes to bring to the position, Fonticiella said it...
KATV
During final budget presentation, Arkansas governor recommends school funding increase
LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday recommended that lawmakers increase public school funding by $550 million over the next two years to raise teacher pay, as the Republican prepares to leave office in January. Hutchinson presented his budget recommendations to a legislative panel days after...
KTBS
Ark. governor-elect Sanders selects her executive director and staff of the transition
Sanders chose long-time Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass as her executive director. "Kevin Crass has been a trusted friend and accomplished attorney for many years, and I am pleased to announce that he has agreed to serve as the Executive Director of the transition," Sanders said. "Kevin brings significant knowledge and relationships to this role, and I have complete confidence in his abilities to help me be ready to assume the role of governor on day one and begin taking our state to the top. Kevin will also be assisted in this important work by several individuals who were a part of our historic victory on election night and who bring their own incredible experiences and expertise. There is a lot of work to do and a short time to do it, but this team will get it done."
UAMS studies: One-third of vaccinated in Arkansas received COVID-19 shots despite doubts
New data shows Arkansas residents are getting their COVID-19 shots despite doubts.
KATV
Arkansas youth hunters harvest over 9,000 deer on weekend of November 5th
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Youth hunters across Arkansas found great success while out hunting big game. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s online harvest totals, hunters aged 6 to 15 checked 9,153 deer during the annual youth modern gun deer hunt held on the weekend of November 5.
Arkansas Department of Corrections considering land donations for new maximum-security facility
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions today for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility.
KTLO
Arkansas Department of Corrections requests submissions from communities interested in new prison
Guards patrol a cell block housing disruptive inmates Aug. 10, 2009, at the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections near Varner. The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice for submissions Friday for communities interested in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security prison facility that will house 1,000 inmates. (Photo courtesy of Associated Press via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
Arkansas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 11 Playoffs
Get the latest Arkansas high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 postseason kicks off across the state
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Arkansas: Types and Where They Live
Bobcats can be found almost everywhere in North America. They are phantom-like medium-sized cats that quietly stalk their prey and prefer to stay hidden from humans. While it’s more common to spot these adorable felines in your local state park or wooded area, they sometimes sneak into neighborhoods and backyards.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu
Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
State Rep. Lundstrum defeats Jones in District 18 race
State Rep. Robin Lundstrum is heading back to the Arkansas House after defeating Democrat challenger Monique Jones for the District 18 seat which covers parts of Washington County.
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 8
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. N&W Tech Work LLC, Noah Waller, 571 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 10/31/22. Union. Johnson Welding Service LLC, Sean David Johnson, 178 Allison Road, El Dorado filed 10/31/22.
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
Comments / 0