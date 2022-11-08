EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) has joined the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution in a recurring role. She will portray Rebecca, a lawyer with the DOJ who reveals disturbing news about the fate of the BAU. Criminal Minds: Evolution will continue and expand the franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. CBS’ original Criminal Minds series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. In the Paramount+ series, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub...

1 DAY AGO