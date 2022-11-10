ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

kyma.com

Woman accused of killing California psychiatrist reaches plea deal

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist has reached a plea deal, according to court records. Kelsey Turner pleaded guilty to second degree murder via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, court records show. An Alford plea is when a suspect doesn’t admit to guilt but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict. She will face 10 to 25 years in prison.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KION News Channel 5/46

Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested a juvenile on the 1600 block of Winton Street Friday morning. The minor was stopped at 1:30 a.m. due to the city curfew of 10 p.m. for minors, said police. He was a known gang member and was given a pat down. He was found with a The post Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been nine months since tragedy struck the Salinas Police Department and the City of Salinas. Officer Jorge David Alvardo Jr. was making a traffic stop in Feb. that turned into the last arrest he ever made. He was gunned down while sitting in his car but responded quickly enough to shoot The post Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Police makes weapons arrest

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey Police announced on Tuesday evening that they arrested 53-year-old Frank Gonzales on gun possession and possession of narcotics for sale charges. The arrest occurred on Oct. 21 after officers served a search warrant for Gonzales's arrest. Monterey and Seaside Police located Gonzales at the Walgreens on Fremont Boulevard. PHOTO OF FRANK The post Monterey Police makes weapons arrest appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch

Suspect leads police on chase through Gilroy, Watsonville

A Watsonville man is in custody on a host of charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police in two counties on Nov. 4. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said CHP officers initially tried to pull Francisco De Los Santos, 31, of Watsonville over for unsafe driving on Highway 129 at Murphy Road around 9:20pm. in a black Honda Civic. He failed to yield to lights and sirens as he raced into the City of Watsonville. That’s when the CHP terminated their pursuit for safety reasons, Gutierrez said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV

SAN JOSE –  A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. 
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in rollover crash on Hwy 17

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were injured, including one who required transport to a hospital by helicopter, following a rollover crash on state Highway 17 in Santa Cruz on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 17 north of the connector […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
102.5 The Bone

Former "Playboy" model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist

NEW YORK — A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pacific Grove police investigate death of man found lying in street

PACIFIC GROVE -- A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Laine Street between Line Street and Eardley Avenue at 2:42 a.m. Saturday, police said. They tried to save the man but the attempts were unsuccessful.Laine Street was closed between David Avenue and Eardley Avenue, Eardley Avenue was closed between Lighthouse Avenue and Pine Avenue and Laurel Avenue was closed between Eardley Avenue and First Street during the investigation, police said.Anyone living in the area who might have surveillance video or witnessed anything that could be useful is asked to call (831) 648-3143 and request to speak with Detective Griffin, call the tip line at (831) 648-3159 or email pgpdrecords@cityofpacificgrove.org.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

RSV cases on the rise and overwhelming pediatric hospitals, including the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- RSV cases are rising, and numbers are increasing, leaving parents worried. A concerned mother at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital said as much after taking her baby boy to get treated. “We’re just hanging in there, trying to keep high spirits," said Talia Darby, holding her son close. “Last night was the worst The post RSV cases on the rise and overwhelming pediatric hospitals, including the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving SUV, Motorcycle in San Jose

San Jose police are investigating a deadly crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that happened Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. According to SJPD, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital. While the driver of...
SAN JOSE, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Laying Down the Law

It was a good and grand thing that happened on Tuesday. The voting public said it was time for a new way of doing things in the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department, a way that is not merely imposed on us the way it always has been. For decades mediocrity...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Processing the votes can take some time. That's because people voted either in person or by mail. Election leaders like Registrar of Voters in Monterey County Gina Martinez hope to get the latest numbers up soon. Before they can count the votes, some details need to be checked. “On the way, we The post Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy appeared first on KION546.

