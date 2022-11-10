Read full article on original website
Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Pacific Grove
Pacific Grove Police Dept. The post Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Pacific Grove appeared first on KION546.
Woman accused of killing California psychiatrist reaches plea deal
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist has reached a plea deal, according to court records. Kelsey Turner pleaded guilty to second degree murder via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, court records show. An Alford plea is when a suspect doesn’t admit to guilt but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict. She will face 10 to 25 years in prison.
Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested a juvenile on the 1600 block of Winton Street Friday morning. The minor was stopped at 1:30 a.m. due to the city curfew of 10 p.m. for minors, said police. He was a known gang member and was given a pat down. He was found with a The post Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been nine months since tragedy struck the Salinas Police Department and the City of Salinas. Officer Jorge David Alvardo Jr. was making a traffic stop in Feb. that turned into the last arrest he ever made. He was gunned down while sitting in his car but responded quickly enough to shoot The post Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested in San Jose after pointing high-capacity handgun at juveniles
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– A man accused of pointing firearm at three juveniles has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced. The incident occurred on September 23, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m. The three juveniles, who were aged between 11 and 13, were walking on McLaughlin Avenue in San Jose when they were approached […]
Monterey Police makes weapons arrest
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey Police announced on Tuesday evening that they arrested 53-year-old Frank Gonzales on gun possession and possession of narcotics for sale charges. The arrest occurred on Oct. 21 after officers served a search warrant for Gonzales's arrest. Monterey and Seaside Police located Gonzales at the Walgreens on Fremont Boulevard. PHOTO OF FRANK The post Monterey Police makes weapons arrest appeared first on KION546.
Suspect leads police on chase through Gilroy, Watsonville
A Watsonville man is in custody on a host of charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police in two counties on Nov. 4. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said CHP officers initially tried to pull Francisco De Los Santos, 31, of Watsonville over for unsafe driving on Highway 129 at Murphy Road around 9:20pm. in a black Honda Civic. He failed to yield to lights and sirens as he raced into the City of Watsonville. That’s when the CHP terminated their pursuit for safety reasons, Gutierrez said.
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV
SAN JOSE – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.
Two injured in rollover crash on Hwy 17
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were injured, including one who required transport to a hospital by helicopter, following a rollover crash on state Highway 17 in Santa Cruz on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 17 north of the connector […]
Pacific Grove police investigate death of man found lying in street
PACIFIC GROVE -- A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Laine Street between Line Street and Eardley Avenue at 2:42 a.m. Saturday, police said. They tried to save the man but the attempts were unsuccessful.Laine Street was closed between David Avenue and Eardley Avenue, Eardley Avenue was closed between Lighthouse Avenue and Pine Avenue and Laurel Avenue was closed between Eardley Avenue and First Street during the investigation, police said.Anyone living in the area who might have surveillance video or witnessed anything that could be useful is asked to call (831) 648-3143 and request to speak with Detective Griffin, call the tip line at (831) 648-3159 or email pgpdrecords@cityofpacificgrove.org.
RSV cases on the rise and overwhelming pediatric hospitals, including the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- RSV cases are rising, and numbers are increasing, leaving parents worried. A concerned mother at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital said as much after taking her baby boy to get treated. “We’re just hanging in there, trying to keep high spirits," said Talia Darby, holding her son close. “Last night was the worst The post RSV cases on the rise and overwhelming pediatric hospitals, including the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
1 Person Killed In A Two-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue at around 4 p.m. The officials reported that a motorcycle had been struck by a sports-utility vehicle.
Laying Down the Law
It was a good and grand thing that happened on Tuesday. The voting public said it was time for a new way of doing things in the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department, a way that is not merely imposed on us the way it always has been. For decades mediocrity...
San Jose ordered to divulge missing details about withheld records
After months of refusal, San Jose will be forced to disclose critical details about the records it’s withholding—a victory for San José Spotlight and the First Amendment Coalition. At a Thursday hearing, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Julie Emede ordered the city to produce a new...
'That's not a dog': SJ community rallies for agencies to help coyote in poor health
Members of San Jose's Willow Glen community are rallying for local agencies to aid a coyote in poor health that has been a frequent visitor of the neighborhood.
Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Processing the votes can take some time. That's because people voted either in person or by mail. Election leaders like Registrar of Voters in Monterey County Gina Martinez hope to get the latest numbers up soon. Before they can count the votes, some details need to be checked. “On the way, we The post Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy appeared first on KION546.
