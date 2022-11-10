ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
rsvplive.ie

Martin King lands new radio slot following move to Ireland AM

Martin King has landed a new radio slot following his move to Ireland AM. The much loved presenter shocked Virgin Media viewers earlier this month when he revealed he was leaving The Six O'Clock Show after seven years at the helm. Martin has now joined Elaine Crowley and newcomer Katja...

Comments / 0

Community Policy