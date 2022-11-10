Where can veterans get free meals and deals on Veterans Day in Rochester?

Many national chains and local restaurants are showing their appreciation to veterans and active duty military on Veteran's Day by offering free meals or other deals. At all locations, be prepared to show proof of service such as a military ID.

Here are some of the deals in the Rochester area.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Applebee’s will give active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard a free in-restaurant meal. Choices include a 6 oz. top sirloin, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, chicken tenders platter, classic bacon cheeseburger, Oriental chicken salad and three-cheese chicken penne. Participating locations include Greece, Perinton, Irondequoit, Gates, Webster and Henrietta.

Bill Gray's

Bill Gray's is offering a free World's Greatest Cheeseburger, fries and a regular soft drink to all veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving veterans and active-duty service members 10 free boneless wings and fries for dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is giving veterans or active-duty military a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake with any purchase, in-store and online. To redeem the offer online, add cake to order and enter code "VETSDAY22" at checkout.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is giving a free pulled pork sandwich to military veterans in-store for carryout, on the Dickey's app or online at Dickeys.com. Use the code VETFREE.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’ is offering veterans and active military a free doughnut, no purchase required, for in-store redemption only.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn , 113 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Macedon, is offering a free cheeseburger, fries and medium soft drink to veterans and active-duty military personnel. (This only for the Macedon location, which is owned by the owners of Bill Gray’s and Tom Wahl’s.)

Founder's Café

Founder's Café , 13 S Fitzhugh St. in downtown Rochester, will serve a free cup of coffee to all veterans.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars is offering veterans and military personnel free hot-n-ready lunch combo at participating locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The combo features four slices of the chain's Detroit-style deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden will offer veterans and active-duty military personnel a free entrée from a special menu. Choices include: never-ending soup, salad and breadsticks, cheese ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, fettuccini Alfredo and chicken parmigiana.

Original Steve's Diner

Original Steve's Diner will offer veterans a lovecake (giant pancake) on the house. It has locations in Penfield, Fairport, Henrietta and Chili.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is offering active and retired military personnel a free Bloomin' Onion and a Coca-Cola product in restaurant. The chain will still apply its "daily heroes discount" of 10% off entire checks for nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, police, firefighters and first responders.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is giving veterans, active-duty military and reservists a free order of Walt's Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw for dine-in and to go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Red Robin

Red Robin is giving veterans and active-duty service members a free Red's Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries at participating restaurants for dine-in only.

Salvatore's Pizza

Salvatore's is offering a free 12-inch thin crust one-topping pizza to veterans and active military personnel. The offer is only valid for pick-up or dine-in orders and is not available for delivery.

Taste of Rochester

Taste of Rochester in the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport will offer a free slice of Salvatore’s pizza or a free Zweigle’s hotdog to any veteran and active duty military flying through the Rochester airport.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will give veterans and active-duty military personnel meal vouchers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vouchers will be valid through May 30, 2023. No purchase is necessary.

Tom Wahl's

Tom Wahl's is offering a free cheeseburger, fries and medium soft drink to all veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Wendy's

Wendy's is giving a free breakfast combo during participating locations' breakfast hours. Valid in-store or at drive-thru.

This includes reporting by USA Today reporter Jordan Mendoza.

