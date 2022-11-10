ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Where can veterans get free meals and deals on Veterans Day in Rochester?

By Tracy Schuhmacher, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

Many national chains and local restaurants are showing their appreciation to veterans and active duty military on Veteran's Day by offering free meals or other deals. At all locations, be prepared to show proof of service such as a military ID.

Here are some of the deals in the Rochester area.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Applebee’s will give active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard a free in-restaurant meal. Choices include a 6 oz. top sirloin, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, chicken tenders platter, classic bacon cheeseburger, Oriental chicken salad and three-cheese chicken penne. Participating locations include Greece, Perinton, Irondequoit, Gates, Webster and Henrietta.

Bill Gray's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VF7qz_0j5Z0dNd00

Bill Gray's is offering a free World's Greatest Cheeseburger, fries and a regular soft drink to all veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving veterans and active-duty service members 10 free boneless wings and fries for dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is giving veterans or active-duty military a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake with any purchase, in-store and online. To redeem the offer online, add cake to order and enter code "VETSDAY22" at checkout.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is giving a free pulled pork sandwich to military veterans in-store for carryout, on the Dickey's app or online at Dickeys.com. Use the code VETFREE.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’ is offering veterans and active military a free doughnut, no purchase required, for in-store redemption only.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn , 113 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Macedon, is offering a free cheeseburger, fries and medium soft drink to veterans and active-duty military personnel. (This only for the Macedon location, which is owned by the owners of Bill Gray’s and Tom Wahl’s.)

Founder's Café

Founder's Café , 13 S Fitzhugh St. in downtown Rochester, will serve a free cup of coffee to all veterans.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars is offering veterans and military personnel free hot-n-ready lunch combo at participating locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The combo features four slices of the chain's Detroit-style deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden will offer veterans and active-duty military personnel a free entrée from a special menu. Choices include: never-ending soup, salad and breadsticks, cheese ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, fettuccini Alfredo and chicken parmigiana.

Original Steve's Diner

Original Steve's Diner will offer veterans a lovecake (giant pancake) on the house. It has locations in Penfield, Fairport, Henrietta and Chili.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is offering active and retired military personnel a free Bloomin' Onion and a Coca-Cola product in restaurant. The chain will still apply its "daily heroes discount" of 10% off entire checks for nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, police, firefighters and first responders.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is giving veterans, active-duty military and reservists a free order of Walt's Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw for dine-in and to go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Red Robin

Red Robin is giving veterans and active-duty service members a free Red's Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries at participating restaurants for dine-in only.

Salvatore's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDXXh_0j5Z0dNd00

Salvatore's is offering a free 12-inch thin crust one-topping pizza to veterans and active military personnel. The offer is only valid for pick-up or dine-in orders and is not available for delivery.

Taste of Rochester

Taste of Rochester in the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport will offer a free slice of Salvatore’s pizza or a free Zweigle’s hotdog to any veteran and active duty military flying through the Rochester airport.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will give veterans and active-duty military personnel meal vouchers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vouchers will be valid through May 30, 2023. No purchase is necessary.

Tom Wahl's

Tom Wahl's is offering a free cheeseburger, fries and medium soft drink to all veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Wendy's

Wendy's is giving a free breakfast combo during participating locations' breakfast hours. Valid in-store or at drive-thru.

This includes reporting by USA Today reporter Jordan Mendoza.

Did we miss your business offering a free meal or food item to veterans? Email me at TracyS@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Where can veterans get free meals and deals on Veterans Day in Rochester?

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
websterontheweb.com

Thank you veterans, from the Village of Webster!

The Village of Webster held a brief, but well attended, Veterans Day ceremony this morning at Veterans Park on North Ave. It was actually so brief that when I arrived around 11:15, it had already concluded. But it was nice to see all of the veterans and their family memebrs still hanging about, chatting, hugging, and clearly enjoying celebrating the warm and not-yet-rainy day with others.
WEBSTER, NY
KyleHiscockRE

Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?

Moving to a new city is a big step for any individual. There are many things to think about when moving to this city. In this article, we will discuss 5 of the top reasons people love moving to Rochester NY that will help you get started on your new adventure!
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations

New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Bubsy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Bubsy is a 5-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Do you love those large-cheeked and muscular felines? If so, do we have a cat for you! Bubsy is a brawny guy with cheeks that go on forever. His hobbies include eating (and boy can this guy eat. He loves wet cat food), talking (he’s generally asking for more food), cheek rubs, and sometimes cuddling with his people.
ROCHESTER, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY

Take a trip back when you visit Rochester in Monroe County, New York, where history and culture come alive!. This city is sprawling with historical landmarks and museums, which is no surprise once you learn more about its history. Located in Monroe County, Rochester has experienced many changes and progressions.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Brand new Bronson Playground opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans cut the ribbon on the improved Bronson Avenue playground in Rochester Wednesday. Then he got right in on the action, enjoying the brand new full-sized basketball courts. Alongside those courts, the new space is complete with new playsets with safety surfacing, an outdoor classroom with boulder seating, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Naples Turkey Trot is a big Thanksgiving Day deal. Here's why

NAPLES — Nathan Sirvent is credited with starting the Naples Turkey Trot and coining the phrase that describes it, “Huffin’ before the stuffin’.”. Now, with Election Day in the rear-view mirror and runners eyeing the Thanksgiving Day finish line, give credit to Sirvent and those carrying on the tradition, as the event he started as a way for people to gather on the holiday and raise money for local organizations is now entering its 13th year.
NAPLES, NY
News 8 WROC

Dog and her puppies rescued from underground den

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Staff with North Paw Rescue and Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions worked four days straight trying to rescue a mother dog and her puppies from a deep, underground den in Rochester. Rescuers were able to entice the dogs to exit the hole; all but one at first. Marybeth McCarthy is the president […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester reduces pet adoption fees through end of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is reducing pet adoption fees at the Animal Services Center on Verona Street, effective immediately. Through the end of the year, cat adoptions are $30 and dog adoptions are $50. Cats are usually $100 at the shelter, and dogs usually go for between $147 and $177. The […]
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

What’s in that drawer?

For this month’s Webster Museum History Bit, I introduce you to a piece of museum furniture that you might recognize from your school days. Do you remember library card catalogs? Before the days of computers and electronic catalog records, these bulky wooden cabinets held individual cards for every book in the library’s collection. To find the book you wanted, you had to find the right drawer and flip through the cards.
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy