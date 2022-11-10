ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NOONAN | Following the money of the 2022 election

By Paula Noonan
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Paula Noonan

Colorado’s total election season expenditures reached $159.27 million as of Nov. 8 according to Secretary of State reports from candidates and various campaign committees. That amount covers candidates and ballot initiatives. It’s instructive to know who collected the money and who spent it.

Coloradans should thank Wine in Grocery Stores for its transparent PAC committee name. It’s easy to know what its goal is, as opposed to All Together Colorado ($10 million to support Democratic state Senate candidates) or Defend Colorado ($1.28 million to support honest, professional, non-biased candidates).

Wine in Grocery Stores received $13.09 million in contributions and spent $12.42 million on its propositions to sell wine in stores and deliver booze to your home. Contributors included eager corporate entities such as Whole Foods, Kroger, DoorDash, Instacart, Walmart, Albertsons, 7-Eleven and Target.

Where did all that money go? More than $11 million went to Colorado Media and Mail, a company with Secretary of State records going back to 1996. Clearly, this year the enterprise hit the big time. It had a supporting team of former state Rep. Joe Miklosi’s Bridge Consulting, a lobbying and government relations firm, at $15,000, and the MIDG Group, an enterprise specializing in issue campaigns, at $76,825. It takes a village to get initiatives across finish lines.

Take a guess at what Coloradans for Consumer Fairness and Retail Choice stands for. Did you go with liquor store expansions? Coloradans for Consumer Fairness and Retail Choice is the name of the PAC supported mostly by liquor store owners David and Robert Trone from Bethesda, Maryland under the contributor name of Colorado Fine Wines and Spirits. Mary Wittemeyer’s company, BlueWest Media, handled $7,847,525 of the proposition’s media buy. She’s a well-known Democratic political and media consultant.

The liquor store-expansion people knew to spread the wealth, so they also hired Ascent Media, former GOP state Senator Josh Penry’s media company, at $417,000. Penry’s political consulting enterprise, 76 Group, took an additional $12,500 to guide the proposition.

The three liquor propositions ran the liquor sales and distribution industries about $25 million.

Moving on, BlueWest Media also took in $1.65 million from Coloradans for Affordable Housing Now. Gary Ventures, LLC., run by former state Sen. Michael Johnston, chipped in $2.05 million to the campaign. Gary Ventures is the investment arm of Gary Community Ventures, formerly the Piton Foundation. Sam Gary made his fortune as an oil and gas driller and then in real estate as a primary developer of Stapleton Airport land into what is now Central Park. Affordable housing supports Gary’s interests.

BlueWest Media had a hand in numerous state office campaigns. Phil Weiser, incumbent candidate for Attorney General, tossed $2.25 million to BlueWest, Secretary of State Jena Griswold added $1.35 million and state Treasurer Dave Young pitched more than $215,000. Topping off the cash was $972,230 from the Better Colorado Alliance. Can you guess who that committee supported? The answer is Democratic state House candidates!

From Secretary of State reports, it appears that BlueWest Media cornered a total of $16,83 million in this campaign season. This number compares favorably to Penry’s political media and consulting companies’ revenues. Ascent took in $1.31 million and 76 Group brought in $1.22 million from committees descriptively titled Better Jobs Coalition, Accountability Colorado, and RSLC PAC, among others.

Strong Colorado for All made a strong impression with its collection of $9.13 million. What or who does this committee support? It supports Democratic candidates. It collected big dollars from the Democratic Governors Association at $2.8 million, Education Reform Now Advocacy at $350,000, Michael Bloomberg at $2 million, and the east coast Sixteen-Thirty Fund at $1 million. Great American Media received $6.43 million from the Strong committee and Colorado Information Network, another PAC, received $1.43 million, most of which it forwarded along to Great American Media.

In addition to the ample support incumbent Gov. Jared Polis received from the Democratic Governors Association, he collected $12.74 million for his campaign with about $12 million coming from himself. He chose Canal Partners Media as his principal media delivery advertising firm. Guess who is Canal Partners Media’s biggest client? President Joe Biden, that’s who.

Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

WADHAMS | Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline

The most important question going into election 2022 was whether Republicans could rebound after devastating defeats in 2018 and 2020 when opposition to President Donald Trump propelled Democrats to their most dominant position since the 1930s. Opportunities abounded in races for governor, U.S. senator, attorney general, secretary of state and...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LATEST: Boebert, Frisch watch and wait as ballot count inches ahead in too-close-to-call Colorado race

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert held on to a razor-thin lead on Friday in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic challenger Adam Frisch trailed the Republican by just over 1,000 votes. Frisch led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead early on Thursday and has yet to relinquish it. As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Boebert received 162,040 votes to Frisch's 160,918, a margin of just 1,122, for a roughly one-third of a percentage point difference. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

CRONIN & LOEVY | Dem dominance continues in Colorado

Relying mostly on historic voting behavior patterns and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings, most analysts predicted a red wave would wash ashore in the 2022 November elections and put many more Republicans in office. But the expected voter reaction against Biden's presidency did not materialize. blue undertow, difficult to...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Colorado Republican Party needs an exorcism | Vince Bzdek

Now that Democrats have tightened their blue-knuckled grip on state offices more tightly than ever before, and the expected national red wave turned out to be more of a pink ripple, where does the Republican Party go from here in Colorado? How can this setback lead to renewal? First, Republicans in Colorado must “purge some of the poison in the system,” a phrase Newt Gingrich applied to the party after his resignation from Congress in similar circumstances a quarter-century ago. ...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado

Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Denver weather: Warm weekend ahead of workweek temperature …. Enjoy the warm-up this...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The “David vs. Goliath” battle at the heart of Colorado’s liquor votes

Coloradans, in a series of surprise results Tuesday, overwhelmingly rejected one measure that would have allowed liquor stores the ability to operate unlimited locations. In another, citizens seem to have shot down a vote that would have permitted third-party companies like Instacart to deliver alcohol to your home. And a third vote — allowing wine to be sold at grocery and convenience stores — is trailing in a vote that’s still too close to call.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

SLOAN | When will the GOP slide in Colorado cease?

Concerning the election that just passed, a few observations:. The “red wave," anticipated even by Democrats, did not come to pass, at least not to the magnitude expected. By any accounting, this election cycle offered everything needed for a broad and decisive Republican victory — a deeply unpopular Democratic president in Joe Biden, an incompetent administration, record high inflation, rising crime rates, broad uncertainty. All the recipe for another 2010-style “shellacking."
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado House Republicans pick Mike Lynch as minority leader

After losing two of their planned choices for caucus leader in the space of 10 days, Colorado House Republicans on Thursday elected Rep. Mike Lynch of Wellington as minority leader. The caucus was decimated in Tuesday night's election, dropping from 24 to 19 seats, a record low in over the course of at least the last three decades. The caucus' leader in the past two legislation sessions, Rep. Hugh McKean...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy