ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dispatch from the Denver Film Festival: Day 9

By John Moore, Senior Arts Journalist,
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Avs8_0j5Z0Znb00
The team from " Reclaiming Denver's Chinatown " – executive producer Rowena Alegría with co-directors Directors Roxana Soto and Emily Maxwell – walked the Denver Film Festival red carpet last week in advance of tonight's sold-out screening at the Denver Botanic Gardens. JOHN MOORE/DENVER GAZETTE

In August, the city of Denver formally apologized for the anti-Chinese riot in 1880 that left one dead and destroyed the neighborhood then known as Denver's Chinatown. Tonight, "Reclaiming Denver's Chinatown," a documentary produced by the city's Office of Storytelling, will be featured at a sold-out screening and panel conversation at the Denver Botanic Gardens.

"This film tells the story of two of Denver’s earliest Chinese families who tell us what life was like for them here in LoDo," said Rowena Alegría, executive producer of the film and Chief Storyteller for the City and County of Denver. "A lot of people don't even know that Denver’s Chinatown was here. But it was, and this film honors that history."

Chinese immigrants were instrumental in the completion of the transcontinental railroad, and many settled in Denver in spite of racist policies that relegated them to a lower status.

"You need to learn about your history so that you don’t repeat it – and it has to be a complete history. It can't just be one group’s version," said co-director Roxana Soto. "We are hoping we can make that history more robust and more complete by telling the story of the people who lived in Denver’s Chinatown."

Speaking after the 50-minute film at the Denver Botanic Gardens will be Alegría, University of Colorado Boulder history professor William Wei, Chinatown descendant Linda Lung, and Joie Ha, Vice Chair of Colorado Asian Pacific United.

Screening of the day

I've been quoted as saying that the new documentary "The Holly" is turning into Denver's very own "Bonfire of the Vanities," which is as much a commentary on the ongoing controversy surrounding the film as the film itself. The Denver Film Festival has seized on growing momentum for Julian Rubinstein's story and promoted it to a full-fledged red-carpet centerpiece screening tonight at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. (8 p.m., 102 minutes)

"The Holly," based on Rubinstein's book of the same name, takes an unsparing look at the city's largely unsuccessful anti-gang efforts in a two-block section of the Park Hill neighborhood that has become a pawn for competing political interests. And at the center of it all is Terrance Roberts and his odyssey from prison to reformed anti-hero to present-day Denver mayoral candidate.

Wait ... what just happened?

Sheila K. O'Brien, sponsor of the Denver Film Festival's UK/Ireland program, before a screening of the film 'Living' at the Denver Botanic Gardens on Tuesday. JOHN MOORE/DENVER GAZETTE

Longtime Denver Film fest-goers always look forward to each year's unpredictable and sometimes saucy appearances by Sheila K. O'Brien, who sponsors the festival's annual UK/Ireland slate that culminated in a Tuesday screening of "Living" (a shoe-in Best Actor nomination for Bill Nighy.) "I'm a 100 percent Irish immigrant descendant," O'Brien told The Denver Gazette. "It was exactly 200 years ago this month that my great grandmother landed in New York at age 11. She was a house cleaner who didn't have any money, and she died at age 49 from untreated cancer. And it broke my heart that I couldn't be there to help her. So this series is an homage to my family."

Quote of the day

When O'Brien later introduced "Living" to a sold-out crowd at the Denver Botanic Gardens, she made no secret of her appreciation for Nighy's body ... of work. "I lust for him," she said to wild applause. "The closest I've ever gotten to him was a carriage ride to Edinburgh from London, and he and his I think wife were sitting opposite me. She was too big to take out – but I gave it a thought. Hey, I'm old, I'm not dead." She then quoted a critic who wrote quite aptly of Nighy's lovely performance in "Living": "At last, Nighy has found a film as good as he is."

Off the beaten path

"When the Music Stops" is a documentary featuring interviews and musical performances from top Colorado musicians and industry professionals from 2020 and 2021 while exploring the effect of COVID on Colorado's music industry. There's a Q&A afterward with director Sam Krentzman, editor Michael Hartzog, musician Kid Astronaut and Craig Sneiderman of AEG Presents. 1:30 p.m. at the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. (81 minutes)

What else is going on today?

So much, including the "Italian Night" slate at the University of Denver's Davis Auditorium. It's at 6:30 p.m. and it's free, but you have to register at access.du.edu. ... The annual "Big Night Party" will kick off at 10 p.m. at Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver, 3900 Elati St. Tickets $32.

Information and tickets

Go to denverfilm.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNNRr_0j5Z0Znb00
Denver Film Festival founder Ron Henderson, UK/Ireland sponsor Sheila K. O'Brien and Denver Film CEO Kevin Smith before a screening of the film 'Living' at the Denver Botanic Gardens. JOHN MOORE/DENVER GAZETTE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jm1fH_0j5Z0Znb00
UK/Ireland Reception before a screening of the film 'Living' at the Denver Botanic Gardens on Tuesday. JOHN MOORE/DENVER GAZETTE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113VhZ_0j5Z0Znb00
Denver Film CEO Kevin Smith introduces the film 'Living' at the Denver Botanic Gardens on Tuesday. JOHN MOORE/DENVER GAZETTE

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions

FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Presumed bystander shot in crossfire at Broadway and Colfax

A woman presumed to be a bystander was shot Friday afternoon at Colfax and Broadway, a day after city and state leaders announced a new initiative that seeks to restore the public's faith in the safety of the downtown area. The recent shooting — the latest in a spate of violence that has cast a pall over metro Denver in the last several weeks — serves as yet another reminder of the gravity of the public safety challenge officials face. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Taylor Swift announces 2nd concert date in Colorado as part of 'The Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift's Colorado fans have another opportunity to snag a ticket to "The Eras Tour" after the artist announced a second stadium concert date at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High. Swift added a total of 17 new concert dates to the 27-date tour — a performance which takes fans on a journey through her musical career - including one in Denver on July 14. Swift will take the stage again the following night for her previously-announced concert date on July 15, and both shows...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Want to go see some holiday lights? Here’s a big list of where you can go and when

Nov. 18 – Jan. 7, 2023. For almost 30 years, Blossoms of Light has been The Denver Botanic Gardens’ trademark event. The York Street location becomes a sparkling winter wonderland with an ever-changing display of light and color, including a 360-degree immersive light experience. The Gardens' Chatfield Farms site is also transformed into a winter wonderland with enchanted displays of light and other holiday fun.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods Now

Compared to last year, violent crime is up in more than fifty Denver neighborhoods during the first ten-plus months of 2022. However, it's actually decreased in some of the city's highest crime zones. The Denver Crime Map, maintained by the Denver Police Department, tracks data for all 78 official neighborhoods...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location

DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

"It's about time," City announces plans to clean up downtown Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock and other Denver city leaders announced new efforts to address health and safety concerns while identifying long-term solutions for issues downtown. The city is mobilizing a Downtown Action Team that will focus on areas of heightened concern. Denver Police Department will hire 180 additional officers throughout 2023 to ensure teams are adequately staffed. The city says there will also be increased coordination for local, state and federal policies that address crime and provide resources for mental health and drug misuse. Declining safety has more than current leaseholders downtown questioning to renew. Hancock says the state of downtown is pushing major...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Chilly start to the day before flurries move in

Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Digital Dara: Deals, freebies...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Amber Alert out of Denver canceled, infant found safe, father arrested

A child has been found safe on Friday, and his father was arrested after the infant was under an Amber Alert out of Denver this week. Denver Police Department tweeted a tip out of Wyoming allowed police to find both the child and his father, Anwar Rhoades, 39, who was arrested. Police were working on Friday morning to reunite the baby with his mother. An Amber Alert was issued in Colorado Wednesday in response to a missing infant case out of Denver. The child had last been seen with his father, Rhoades, in Denver late Wednesday morning before he was found safe on Friday. Rhoades faces charge for Second-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Kidnapping, Child Abuse and Violation of a Protection Order.  
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy