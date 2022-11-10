Veterans Voices
They are our nation’s veterans, a select few who serve our country proudly who continue that service even after their military service is over.
This is a tribute to our country’s military heroes.
They are our nation’s veterans, a select few who serve our country proudly who continue that service even after their military service is over.
This is a tribute to our country’s military heroes.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0