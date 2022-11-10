Read full article on original website
The Afro-futurist Instrumentalist
Multi-instrumentalist Jake Blount’s musical journey began while growing up in Washington, D.C., where he began playing electric guitar at 12 years old. He later learned fiddle and banjo. “I had this fateful encounter with the band Megan Jean and the KFB when I was in high school, and at...
Fired up on Black Market BBQ
Editor's note: This article appeared in the Harvest edition of Green Eugene, the Emerald Media Group's cannabis magazine. Please note that Green Eugene spotlights content about substances that are illegal under federal law and under state law as well in certain places. We do not promote, advocate for, or condone illicit drug use. All content produced by Green Eugene is for educational and entertainment purposes only.
Pig & Turnip: From food cart to full-blown restaurant
“Now open,” reads the big red sign outside of the newly established restaurant Pig & Turnip. I pass it on my walk to and from campus every day, and it’s always piqued my curiosity. If there’s one thing I can’t resist, it’s a newly-opened local restaurant.
Views to a Thrill: One Oregon Coast Spot Soars to New Angles, Dizzy Heights
(Yachats, Oregon) – Just a wee bit north of the Lane County line and a tad south of the cozy central Oregon coast burgh of Yachats, the idea of getting high takes on dramatic new dimensions. A singular mountain of sorts soars upwards and yields a wild new take on familiar surroundings, bursting at the seams with layers of surprises, one after another. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town
The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.
Zip-O-Noise Falls Though Legal Loophole
I’m awakened again at 4 am by a low vibrating noise emanating from an outdoor planer operated by Zip-O-Laminators near west Eugene’s Four Corners. At least 100 people, up to four miles north, have suffered from this incessant sleep-disrupting noise on countless pre-dawn weekday mornings for over two years. It runs for hours, and it’s exhausting.
Fill Your Pantry
The summer harvest is in, the cold weather has descended, and it’s time to fill apartments and homes with the thick aroma of fresh soups and stews. Fill Your Pantry, the annual calling to pick up the season’s last vegetables which is put on by the Willamette Farm and Food Coalition, is back with the perfect selections at affordable prices. The coalition’s vision is to secure a sustainable and inclusive food system that makes farms and food businesses ecologically and economically viable so that the lands can support a larger percentage of Lane County’s food needs. “We believe that a strong local food system contributes to the integral health of our entire community,” the coalition’s mission statement reads. The online pre-ordering period has passed, but for the first time in two years, Fill Your Pantry will have in-person shopping on Sunday. The prices are affordable, says Genevieve Schaack, the coalition’s executive director, because the 27 vendors bring their products straight from their farms. “You’ve cut out every single middle man.” Welcome back, Fill Your Pantry.
7 Cool Things About Springfield, OR
Springfield is a great family destination with a historic downtown, excellent restaurants, shopping centers and lots of parks. We invite you to discover the robust attractions of Springfield. It's a pretty cool place. 1. It's The Simpsons' Springfield — Matt Groening Says So. The creator of The Simpsons, Matt...
Everyone said the same thing about the Oregon-Washington game
Oregon and Washington squared off on Saturday night in Eugene for a big Pac-12 matchup. The game had fans and observers saying the same thing: what a great uniform matchup. Oregon was wearing all yellow uniforms, while Washington was in all purple, save for their gold helmets. The uniform matchup...
Oregon Coast Humane Society to host photos with Santa Paws and pet food drive
FLORENCE, Ore. -- Santa Paws is coming to town to help the Oregon Coast Humane Society rustle up donations of money for local shelters and pet food for families. OCHS is inviting community members to bring their pets and family members to take pictures with Santa on November 19. The event is scheduled to happen between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Shipping Solutions at 2006 US-101 in Florence, and OCHS says pictures taken at the event can be emailed or printed after the event. OCHS is suggesting donations of about $15 for pictures taken at the event, and says those donations will support the shelter and community animals in Florence.
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)
In America, wealth inequality is at an all-time high. Housing is becoming unaffordable across the country, even for the working poor. All the while, local officials are scrapping social safety nets that present homelessness. One would think that this is a time for empathy, but apparently, it's not.
A Letter To The Editor Of A Newspaper That No Longer Prints Letters
I’m so sorry to hear of your decision to no longer publish an opinion page. I do recognize the difficulties you cite. However, often what’s important is difficult. Even though some surveys show less interest in these articles, that shouldn’t be a persuasive criterion. The role of a newspaper requires it to educate the readership, not the reverse. What’s good for you may not always entertain you.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks lost to Washington
No. 6 Oregon was defeated by Washington 37-34 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ second loss of the season. Below is transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Our guys played the entire game, they certainly didn’t quit, they didn’t throw in...
Oregon vs. Washington: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the Oregon Ducks are heading back home. Oregon and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Washington will need to watch out since the Ducks have now posted big point totals in their last eight contests.
Workers get back to work at Roseburg veneer mill
Have something to say? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Larry Adams is a Chicago-based writer and editor who writes about how things get done. A former wire service and community newspaper reporter, Larry is an award-winning writer with more than three decades of experience. In addition to writing about woodworking, he has covered science, metrology, metalworking, industrial design, quality control, imaging, Swiss and micromanufacturing . He was previously a Tabbie Award winner for his coverage of nano-based coatings technology for the automotive industry. Larry volunteers for the historic preservation group, the Kalo Foundation/Ianelli Studios, and the science-based group, Chicago Council on Science and Technology (C2ST).
Pipe Bombs, Nov. 11
A Central Coast male was taken into custody at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 5, following a stand-off with police while holding a pipe bomb. According to reports, the incident unfolded about 11:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive following an explosion in a backyard. Responding officers located George Clifford at the residence; however, he was holding a pipe bomb in his hand and threatening to detonate it. He was finally convinced to put the device down and surrender to police. Officers discovered two more pipe bombs in a garage and gun powder in a bedroom. The Eugene Police Dept. Explosive Disposal Unit responded and rendered the residence safe. Clifford was charged with Possession of a Destructive Device, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Manufacturing a Destructive Device. He was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene.
School Board Hears Complaing About Bullying; Rhody Theme; Car Light Parade; Institute For Nursing Excellence
During the “public comment” portion of Wednesday’s Siuslaw School Board Meeting, directors heard from one area resident. “My concern is that I know there’s been a lot of grumblings and mumblings about some of the trans kids that attend our school here.”. Jason Wood says there...
County crews refurbish Clear Lake cabins
Linn County Parks staff members are busy refurbishing three rustic cabins at Clear Lake Resort, installing fiberglass reinforced concrete log-like siding that is fire-retardant and should also provide long-term durability against rugged winter weather. Adam Brenneman and Brett Tetzlaff were busy on a recent Monday morning removing decades-old wooden shutters...
Florence Homicide, Nov. 10
A 27-year old male is deceased and a 50-year old male is in custody in Florence on a charge of Murder following an incident on the 500-block of Hemlock St., Monday, Nov. 7. According to reports, police were summoned about 9:15 p.m. to a report of a dispute. Officers found a male lying in the front yard of a residence with a “significant” head injury. Joseph Holtsberry, of Florence, was life-flighted to RiverBend Hospital in Springfield, but died during transport. A search of the incident area turned up Pouwel Veenstra, also of Florence, hiding in nearby brush. He was taken into custody and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene. An investigation is continuing.
Eugene Public Works preparing to work on streets after local measure looks to pass
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Public Works is getting ready to go to work on projects to fix and improve streets and walking corridors all over town after voters passed a measure to fund work on roadways. According to the Oregon Secretary of State, as of November 10 65% of Eugene...
