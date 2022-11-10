ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, NY

Naples Turkey Trot is a big Thanksgiving Day deal. Here's why

By Mike Murphy, MPNnow
 3 days ago
NAPLES — Nathan Sirvent is credited with starting the Naples Turkey Trot and coining the phrase that describes it, “Huffin’ before the stuffin’.”

Now, with Election Day in the rear-view mirror and runners eyeing the Thanksgiving Day finish line, give credit to Sirvent and those carrying on the tradition, as the event he started as a way for people to gather on the holiday and raise money for local organizations is now entering its 13th year.

Lucky enough after what’s gone on with the pandemic the last few years, this year’s event will again be in person, Thursday, Nov. 24. Turkey Day, if you will.

Organizing the Naples Turkey Trot is a small group of community members with big-time hearts and work ethic: Linda Strauss-Jones, Kim Torpey, Liz Dormer, and Colleen Betrus.

Here’s why they do it.

Naples Turkey Trot T-shirts

Every year, the sale of race T-shirts helps local organizations. This year is no exception.

Proceeds will go to Naples Open Cupboard/Open Closet, Naples Hospeace House, Naples Community Park Foundation, and Naples CSD Parent Teacher Partnership (PTP). For more information about these organizations and the race, please check out https://www.facebook.com/NaplesTurkeyTrot on Facebook.

Sirvent’s trot motto will appear on this year's T-shirts, which were created by Chris Abraham of Abraham Screen Print. Short-sleeve race shirts can be purchased pre-sale only through https://abrahamscreenprint.com/.

Abraham, who has produced the official Naples Turkey Trot tees since 2009, donates his time and artistic talents to this fundraiser. Over the years, T-shirt sales have helped to raise over $8,000 for local charities.

Businesses can donate $75 or more to get their logos on the back of the shirt. Usually, close to 25 local businesses donate at least $75 or more. The cost of the shirt is $15 for small, medium, large, and extra large. For extra extra large, the cost is $17.

Naples Turkey Trot details

The trot is open to walkers, joggers, runners, stroller pushers, and anyone interested in doing a 3K or 5K course.

Participants will start at the Naples Community Park, 8165 Route 245. Registration is at 8 a.m., and the trot starts at 8:30 a.m. (no preregistration). A donation of $5 per individual and $20 per family is suggested.

Collection boxes for non-perishable items for the Naples Open Cupboard will be available the morning of the trot. Awards and raffle prizes will be given out at 9:30 a.m. Post-race snacks, such as fruit and wrapped granola bars, will be provided as well as water bottles.

About the Matt’s Meander trail

The 3K and 5K course both use the Matt's Meander trail, which has uneven ground and trail-like conditions. The rest of the course is on side or main streets in the village of Naples. Maps will be posted on the trot Facebook page.

Strollers and friendly, leashed dogs are welcome on the course. The event will be held rain, snow, or shine.

Daily Messenger

Daily Messenger

