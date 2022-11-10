ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Mostbeaches and parks in St. Lucie County are now back open, but there are still some that will remain closed. Those beaches and parks are North Causeway Island Park, White City Park, Walton Rocks Beach and Fairwinds Golf Course. They are still waiting for the flood waters around these areas to subside.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO