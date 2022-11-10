ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

33rd annual Stuart Air Show underway

The 33rd annual Stuart Air Show is underway at Witham Field. Air show leaders say there were mixed feelings on Saturday, because spectators thought about the crash at an air show in Dallas while enjoying the event in Martin County. "It’s devastating. It really is," said Inez Van Ravenzwaaij. "It’s...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Veterans honored across South Florida

It was a patriotic crowd honoring veterans in the Palm Beach Gardens Veterans Plaza Amphitheater. The Palm Beach Brass played onstage and the police department presided over the Presentation of Colors and a flag-folding ceremony. WW II veteran Julius Duhl was all smiles — he was a cameraman when he...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WPBF News 25

Cool front moves in this weekend as Nicole moves away from coast

A cool front will move toward Florida this weekend as the state looks to pick up after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 3 a.m. Thursday just south of Vero Beach. There is a slight chance for some showers Thursday, but most of the coastal counties will...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Jack Nicklaus holds golf clinic for local veterans

JUPITER, Fla. — (PGA of America) - Imagine being invited to play a round of golf at Jack Nicklaus’ Florida home club and getting a surprise lesson from none other than the 18-time major champion himself. For the third straight year, Nicklaus gave some hometown military heroes who...
JUPITER, FL
WPBF News 25

A few strong afternoon storms this afternoon

It is a hot and breezy day in South Florida, and high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies, with winds out of the southwest. Scattered showers and a few strong thunderstorms drifting from southwest to northeast are possible this afternoon and early evening. The...

