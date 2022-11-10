Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
WPBF News 25
Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
WPBF News 25
Nicole bringing heavy rains, tornadoes to Carolinas as it moves toward the northeast
Nicole became a tropical depression Thursday night as it continues bringing heavy rains to northern Florida and southern Georgia. As of 10 a.m. Friday, Nicole is 35 miles north of Atlanta, Georgia. It has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and is moving north-northeast at 23 mph. This was the...
WPBF News 25
Partly cloudy with shower chance for South Florida
South Florida will rebound from Hurricane Nicole with partly cloudy skies today and a slight chance of showers. Highs will hit the middle 80s.
WPBF News 25
95% of people affected by Nicole have power restored, FPL says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Power and Light said they have restored power for 95 percent or more of affected customers in most of South Florida, including Palm Beach County, after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The CEO said by hours after landfall, more than...
WPBF News 25
Some beaches, parks remain closed in St. Lucie County due to Nicole impacts
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Mostbeaches and parks in St. Lucie County are now back open, but there are still some that will remain closed. Those beaches and parks are North Causeway Island Park, White City Park, Walton Rocks Beach and Fairwinds Golf Course. They are still waiting for the flood waters around these areas to subside.
WPBF News 25
33rd annual Stuart Air Show underway
The 33rd annual Stuart Air Show is underway at Witham Field. Air show leaders say there were mixed feelings on Saturday, because spectators thought about the crash at an air show in Dallas while enjoying the event in Martin County. "It’s devastating. It really is," said Inez Van Ravenzwaaij. "It’s...
WPBF News 25
Veterans honored across South Florida
It was a patriotic crowd honoring veterans in the Palm Beach Gardens Veterans Plaza Amphitheater. The Palm Beach Brass played onstage and the police department presided over the Presentation of Colors and a flag-folding ceremony. WW II veteran Julius Duhl was all smiles — he was a cameraman when he...
WPBF News 25
Cool front moves in this weekend as Nicole moves away from coast
A cool front will move toward Florida this weekend as the state looks to pick up after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 3 a.m. Thursday just south of Vero Beach. There is a slight chance for some showers Thursday, but most of the coastal counties will...
WPBF News 25
Jack Nicklaus holds golf clinic for local veterans
JUPITER, Fla. — (PGA of America) - Imagine being invited to play a round of golf at Jack Nicklaus’ Florida home club and getting a surprise lesson from none other than the 18-time major champion himself. For the third straight year, Nicklaus gave some hometown military heroes who...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach Gardens charity sends gifts to children of Gold Star families around the country
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers gathered in Palm Beach Gardens Friday night to recognize Veterans Day by packaging up gifts for children of Gold Star Families. A Gold Star Family is a family that has lost someone who was killed while serving our country in the...
WPBF News 25
Human remains unearthed on ancient Native American burial ground following Nicole
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County officials launched an investigation after human remains were unearthed on Hutchinson Island on Thursday following Nicole. Sheriff's Office officials said the high surf led to human remains becoming visible on Chastain Beach. "We are working as if it’s a crime scene out of...
WPBF News 25
A few strong afternoon storms this afternoon
It is a hot and breezy day in South Florida, and high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies, with winds out of the southwest. Scattered showers and a few strong thunderstorms drifting from southwest to northeast are possible this afternoon and early evening. The...
WPBF News 25
Okeechobee police warn community about suspicious car after woman calls to child playing outside
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Okeechobee police are warning caregivers after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle Friday morning. Police received a call from a concerned parent on Southwest 19th Street at about 10:30 a.m. A mother stated that her child had been outside playing when a newer, white Chevrolet...
Comments / 0