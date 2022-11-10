ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County judge among three finalists for Nevada Supreme Court seat

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is one of three finalists for a Nevada Supreme Court seat. Justice Abbi Silver announced in September she was retiring. Six applied to fill the seat and the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection picked Freeman. 65, Clark County District Court...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County gives update on ballot counting process

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is reporting a turnout of 62% for the midterm elections. That number encompasses ballots cast through the mail, early voting, or voting on Election Day. Washoe County Registrar of Voters reports that more than 18,000 ballots were received through the mail or from...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Concern Over Washoe Livestream Outage

The county says it was due to an overtaxed system not equipped for 24/7 streaming. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

O’Neill wins third term representing Assembly District 40

Assemblyman P.K. O’Neill on Tuesday won his third term in the Nevada Assembly, beating political newcomer Shannon McDaniel with just under 60 percent of the vote. O’Neill, a Republican, won 15,727 votes compared to 9,395 for McDaniel, a Democrat, in the district that represents Carson City, the southern portion of Washoe County and Incline Village.
CARSON CITY, NV
ABC10

NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy