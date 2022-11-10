ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still have your ticket? Dartmouth Speedway sold one (much smaller) Powerball winner

By The Herald News
 3 days ago
Sure, it's no $2 billion. But one lucky Powerball ticket buyer is $50,000 richer — thanks to a ticket purchased at the Speedway at 91 Faunce Corner Mall Road.

A $1 million ticket was sold at West Squantum Market & Liquors in Quincy. To win the $1 million prize, the ticket had to match five numbers.

Nine $50,000 winners were sold in Massachusetts, including the one at the Speedway in Dartmouth. To win the $50,000 prize, the ticket had to have four matching numbers plus the Powerball numbers.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.

Anticipation was high for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawing Tuesday — a historic drawing for a jumbo jackpot that was delayed for almost 10 hours, testing the patience of lottery lovers everywhere.

In the end, a single ticket sold at the Los Angeles-area convenience store won the jackpot.

"We want to thank all of our community members that always come that are dedicated to this station," said Joe Chahayed Jr., owner of Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California, at a Tuesday press conference. "They truly believe in luck and they truly believe that some things are just deserved to be."

No winner has come forward yet, but the service center basked in the $1 million bonus for selling the golden ticket.

The largest lottery prize ever climbed to $2.04 billion on Tuesday morning, and the lump sum for the jackpot was at $997.6 million. In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, 22 tickets worth $1 million that matched all five numbers except the Powerball were sold in 16 states, Powerball officials said.

What are the Powerball prizes?

You only need one matching number to win a prize. To win the jackpot, you must have all six matching numbers.

Here is a guide to winnings:

  • 1 matching number that is the Powerball number: $4
  • 1 matching number + the Powerball number: $4
  • 2 matching numbers + the Powerball number: $7
  • 3 matching numbers: $7
  • 3 matching numbers + the Powerball number: $100
  • 4 matching numbers: $100
  • 4 matching numbers + the Powerball numbers: $50,000
  • 5 matching numbers: $1 million
  • 5 matching numbers + the Powerball number: Grand prize

With reports from USAToday.

