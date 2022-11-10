Read full article on original website
Lafayette business leader Brach Myers announces bid for Louisiana House seat in 2023
Brach Myers, a Lafayette business and civic leader, announced Thursday he is running for House District 45 in 2023. The seat is currently held by State Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, who recently announced he is running for the State Senate on the same ballot. “I’m humbled by this outpouring of support...
Waiting for purple martins, I remember Carter Russell Lee
I’ve interviewed hundreds of people in a long journalism career, and Carter Russell Lee is among the standouts. Lee, a retired Exxon employee who lived in Baton Rouge, was celebrated for his relentless generosity, which often involved building things for neighbors. When Lee, who embraced carpentry as a hobby, learned that a neighbor needed a shed, he showed up without ceremony and did the job himself, accepting nothing more than the cost of materials for his trouble. He built birdhouses and Nativity scenes, often from scrap wood salvaged from local trash piles, “dispensing them as casually as bouquets to people who drop by,” as I told readers when I profiled Lee in 2000.
Writing prompt leads to publication for Baton Rouge author Emily Cogburn
What began as a writing exercise has evolved into Emily Beck Cogburn’s latest short story, “Chainsaw,” published in Chapter House Journal. “I entered a contest where I was given the first and last paragraphs and had to write something like a hundred paragraphs in between. I also wasn’t allowed to use dialogue,” Baton Rouge author Cogburn said.
What's with the diagonal streets in Beauregard Town in Baton Rouge? Curious Louisiana answers.
Ira Wray frequently drives downtown and can’t help but notice four diagonal streets that approach a two-block area of Government Street. “It looks like there would’ve had to be something important or interesting at the center many years ago, but now it’s mostly just a law office, a church and a McDonalds,” Wray said. “What used to be here?
New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools
The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
Ed Pratt: 50 years later, Southern University student shootings still haunt us
There is a road I have driven down many times. It’s not paved, tree-lined, curved or hilly. Actually, it’s not a real road in the sense that anyone else can be on it. This road is in my head and heart and whenever I’m on it, I see the same thing in the rearview mirror. I will see it again on Nov. 16, the same date I have traveled that road for 50 years.
Amanda Martin becomes first woman, Black lawyer to serve as 15th JDC’s chief public defender
Amanda Martin always envisioned herself being the first at something. Growing up, the Lafayette native and sports lover thought she’d make history as a woman sportscaster, but that glass ceiling was shattered partly by Phyllis George and Jayne Kennedy, the first Black woman to host a network sports broadcast.
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
East Baton Rouge was last parish to report full election results. Why were they late?
East Baton Rouge was the last parish in the state to report complete election results Tuesday because it had trouble scanning nearly 12,000 absentee ballots. While the Secretary of State's website showed 63 parishes as having completed their tallies in the moments after midnight Tuesday, East Baton Rouge stood out as the lone holdout.
Baton Rouge-area Catholics can receive wine at communion soon, ending last COVID precautions
The Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge has asked pastors to make communion wine available to parishioners again, beginning on the first weekend of Advent, but churches have permission to proceed at their own pace and address worries about drinking from a common cup. In a letter read at churches...
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why
It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin when the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
Incumbents returned to office in Ascension School Board race; open seats to bring 2 new faces
Two Ascension Parish School Board incumbents who drew challengers were returned to office by voters on Nov. 8, each with more than 70 percent of the vote. Republican Marty Bourgeois, representing District 4, Seat A, won with 72 percent of the vote over Independent candidate Jennifer Miranda. For the board's...
How property owners can avoid rental pitfalls and create a solution that works for everyone
Although Lafayette’s rental home market has traditionally been less robust than that in similar-sized cities, it has been strong in 2022. Under the right circumstances, making a residential property available for rent can be an ideal solution for both landlords and tenants. However, it can present challenges and there are steps that both sides should take beforehand to ensure everything goes smoothly.
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.
East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
LPSS to pursue buying half of old north Lafayette Wal-Mart building
The Lafayette Parish School Board voted to enter into an agreement to buy part of the former Wal-Mart Supercenter in north Lafayette. The board voted 8-1 to authorize the board president and/or the superintendent to enter into an agreement to buy about half of the building at 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway from Completeful, a drop shipping company that bought the shuttered 228,569-square-foot store last year for $3 million.
Thanksgiving Po-Boy, Eggplant Po-Boy, Vietnamese iced coffee: Best things we ate this week
In ordering this Turkey Day delight, I learned just how controversial of a choice it was, but after eating it, I'm even more confidently on Team Thanksgiving Po-Boy. This po-boy from JED's struck the perfect balance of sweet and savory between the crawfish and cornbread dressing, the house-made gravy and the satsuma cranberry sauce. The portion size was perfect. The Leidenheimer bread was stuffed, but not to the point where it was a mess to eat.
Guest artists named for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's 'The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou'
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has named the guest artists for its annual holiday production, "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," which returns to the newly renovated Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, 300 St. Louis St., on Dec. 17-18. The role of Sugar Plum Fairy...
After small fire at Evangeline Maid bakery, Acadiana's sandwich outlook remains favorable
A small fire at Evangeline Maid Bakery Thursday morning shouldn't have a major impact on Acadiana's sandwich outlook. The iconic bakery at 720 W. Simcoe St. sustained damage to equipment and the roof after an exhaust blower from one of the ovens malfunctioned, according to General Manager Farley Painter. "It...
I-10 in Baton Rouge won't go down to one lane each way during construction, DOTD chief says
Attorney General Jeff Landry claims the state intends to trim a stretch of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge to one lane in each direction but transportation chief Shawn Wilson said Friday there is no such plan. "That is absolutely not true," said Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation...
