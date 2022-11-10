ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Waiting for purple martins, I remember Carter Russell Lee

I’ve interviewed hundreds of people in a long journalism career, and Carter Russell Lee is among the standouts. Lee, a retired Exxon employee who lived in Baton Rouge, was celebrated for his relentless generosity, which often involved building things for neighbors. When Lee, who embraced carpentry as a hobby, learned that a neighbor needed a shed, he showed up without ceremony and did the job himself, accepting nothing more than the cost of materials for his trouble. He built birdhouses and Nativity scenes, often from scrap wood salvaged from local trash piles, “dispensing them as casually as bouquets to people who drop by,” as I told readers when I profiled Lee in 2000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Writing prompt leads to publication for Baton Rouge author Emily Cogburn

What began as a writing exercise has evolved into Emily Beck Cogburn’s latest short story, “Chainsaw,” published in Chapter House Journal. “I entered a contest where I was given the first and last paragraphs and had to write something like a hundred paragraphs in between. I also wasn’t allowed to use dialogue,” Baton Rouge author Cogburn said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What's with the diagonal streets in Beauregard Town in Baton Rouge? Curious Louisiana answers.

Ira Wray frequently drives downtown and can’t help but notice four diagonal streets that approach a two-block area of Government Street. “It looks like there would’ve had to be something important or interesting at the center many years ago, but now it’s mostly just a law office, a church and a McDonalds,” Wray said. “What used to be here?
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools

The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ed Pratt: 50 years later, Southern University student shootings still haunt us

There is a road I have driven down many times. It’s not paved, tree-lined, curved or hilly. Actually, it’s not a real road in the sense that anyone else can be on it. This road is in my head and heart and whenever I’m on it, I see the same thing in the rearview mirror. I will see it again on Nov. 16, the same date I have traveled that road for 50 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why

It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin when the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
HENDERSON, LA
theadvocate.com

How property owners can avoid rental pitfalls and create a solution that works for everyone

Although Lafayette’s rental home market has traditionally been less robust than that in similar-sized cities, it has been strong in 2022. Under the right circumstances, making a residential property available for rent can be an ideal solution for both landlords and tenants. However, it can present challenges and there are steps that both sides should take beforehand to ensure everything goes smoothly.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.

East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LPSS to pursue buying half of old north Lafayette Wal-Mart building

The Lafayette Parish School Board voted to enter into an agreement to buy part of the former Wal-Mart Supercenter in north Lafayette. The board voted 8-1 to authorize the board president and/or the superintendent to enter into an agreement to buy about half of the building at 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway from Completeful, a drop shipping company that bought the shuttered 228,569-square-foot store last year for $3 million.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Thanksgiving Po-Boy, Eggplant Po-Boy, Vietnamese iced coffee: Best things we ate this week

In ordering this Turkey Day delight, I learned just how controversial of a choice it was, but after eating it, I'm even more confidently on Team Thanksgiving Po-Boy. This po-boy from JED's struck the perfect balance of sweet and savory between the crawfish and cornbread dressing, the house-made gravy and the satsuma cranberry sauce. The portion size was perfect. The Leidenheimer bread was stuffed, but not to the point where it was a mess to eat.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy