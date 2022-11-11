ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him

By Io Dodds ,Andrew Naughtie,Oliver O'Connell and Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
 5 days ago

Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.

The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.

Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.

Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in 2024, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis .

The Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corp empire - which includes Fox News on TV and the New York Post in print - made clear their feelings about Mr Trump with a scathing cover on Thursday morning.

“TRUMPTY DUMPTY,” read the front page in bold letters as a cartoon of the 45th president showed him appearing as Humpty Dumpty precariously perched on a brick wall.

Elsewhere, a reportedly mercurial Mr Trump spent the day after the midterm elections lashing out at those he believes gave him bad advice as several of the candidates he endorsed in pivotal races came up short.

Mr Trump is reportedly blaming his wife Melania Trump for advising him to back Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania senate race, which he lost to Democrat John Fetterman.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted on Wednesday that there are people urging Mr Trump to reschedule his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement that’s currently expected to occur next week.

Michael
5d ago

BAHAHAHAHAHA!! It's like reading the Sunday morning cartoons. donny your way of doing things is becoming as transparent as glass, ITS NEVER YOUR FAULT, SOMEONE GAVE YOU BAD ADVICE,when you've said you don't take advice because only you can fix it. And as soon as a person you've said was AWESOME goes against you,than comes the name call and defamation of their character by YOU! If people would only read ALL THE LITERATURE and BOOKS written about youthey would be able to read you like a comic book. You truly a fraud,and an a childishly animated,comical character to watch after one reads about you and learn how you came up through life.😎

Mary Pestalozzi
5d ago

Mr Trump you can launch whatever you want but you’ll get nowhere. Those men are better than you and don’t create the drama you have!!!

Politically Heard
5d ago

If it were just Trump and DeSantis on the ballot, I'd vote for DeSantis. If there are other candidates, I wouldn't choose Trump or DeSantis. They are both wannabe dictators. Trump was sloppy. DeSantis says he's about people's freedoms, but if it's a freedom he doesn't like, he'll create laws around it. If he's not for ALL the people, then his stance is contradicting. He already dictates in FL, imagine the entire country.

