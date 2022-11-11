Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him

Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.

The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.

Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.

Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in 2024, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis .

The Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corp empire - which includes Fox News on TV and the New York Post in print - made clear their feelings about Mr Trump with a scathing cover on Thursday morning.

“TRUMPTY DUMPTY,” read the front page in bold letters as a cartoon of the 45th president showed him appearing as Humpty Dumpty precariously perched on a brick wall.

Elsewhere, a reportedly mercurial Mr Trump spent the day after the midterm elections lashing out at those he believes gave him bad advice as several of the candidates he endorsed in pivotal races came up short.

Mr Trump is reportedly blaming his wife Melania Trump for advising him to back Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania senate race, which he lost to Democrat John Fetterman.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted on Wednesday that there are people urging Mr Trump to reschedule his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement that’s currently expected to occur next week.