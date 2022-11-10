ALLENTOWN - The Springfield Thunderbirds (5-5-0-2) could not solve a staunch Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-5-1-0) defense in a 2-1 loss on Friday night at the PPL Center. The Phantoms did not take long to get in front as a result of a good bounce near the goal mouth. Defenseman Adam Ginning moved up into the right circle and flipped a backhander toward the net. Captain Cal O’Reilly got a piece to prevent Joel Hofer from getting a whistle, and Cooper Marody swooped in to swat the miss through Hofer, giving the Phantoms the 1-0 edge at 1:57.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO