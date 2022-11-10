ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Toy for Joy turns 100: Registration begins this week for families in Springfield, Holyoke and Greenfield

The spirit of giving does not come with a time stamp. Generosity at Christmas has been a cherished Western Massachusetts tradition through the annual Toy for Joy campaign. It has weathered wars, economic downturns and pandemics. Goodness comes from those of all political affiliations, or no affiliation. It comes from children and senior citizens. It comes from community groups and individuals.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
People in Business: Nov. 7, 2022

KeyBank announced Malissa Naylor, of Springfield, has joined the bank as vice president and business banking relationship manager for the Hartford and Springfield areas. In her new role, she will provide customized financial solutions such as commercial lines of credit, Small Business Administration financing, equipment financing, cash management, merchant services, and more to businesses with sales revenues between $3 million and $25 million annually. She reports to Allison Standish-Plimpton, business banking sales leader for KeyBank’s Connecticut and Massachusetts market.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000

Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Loss of workshop could end St. Patrick’s parade float tradition

AGAWAM — It’s a surprise every year for Agawam’s colleens when they see their float for the first time when they arrive at staging area for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. This year, the surprise may be that there is no float waiting for them. The...
AGAWAM, MA
Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 2-1, in road game

ALLENTOWN - The Springfield Thunderbirds (5-5-0-2) could not solve a staunch Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-5-1-0) defense in a 2-1 loss on Friday night at the PPL Center. The Phantoms did not take long to get in front as a result of a good bounce near the goal mouth. Defenseman Adam Ginning moved up into the right circle and flipped a backhander toward the net. Captain Cal O’Reilly got a piece to prevent Joel Hofer from getting a whistle, and Cooper Marody swooped in to swat the miss through Hofer, giving the Phantoms the 1-0 edge at 1:57.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
CHICOPEE, MA
Crews respond to multi-car crash on Springfield Rd. in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to Springfield Road Saturday morning for reports of a multi-car crash. According to Westfield Police officials, the call came in around 10:18 a.m. and occurred in the area near the Walmart on Springfield Road. Police said that the accident involved at least...
WESTFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
