The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Toy for Joy turns 100: Registration begins this week for families in Springfield, Holyoke and Greenfield
The spirit of giving does not come with a time stamp. Generosity at Christmas has been a cherished Western Massachusetts tradition through the annual Toy for Joy campaign. It has weathered wars, economic downturns and pandemics. Goodness comes from those of all political affiliations, or no affiliation. It comes from children and senior citizens. It comes from community groups and individuals.
Springfield gets ready for Bright Nights Ball
'Timeless Love' is the theme of Saturday night's Bright Nights Ball, where the community of Springfield will gather for the largest annual fundraiser for the Spirit of Springfield
People in Business: Nov. 7, 2022
KeyBank announced Malissa Naylor, of Springfield, has joined the bank as vice president and business banking relationship manager for the Hartford and Springfield areas. In her new role, she will provide customized financial solutions such as commercial lines of credit, Small Business Administration financing, equipment financing, cash management, merchant services, and more to businesses with sales revenues between $3 million and $25 million annually. She reports to Allison Standish-Plimpton, business banking sales leader for KeyBank’s Connecticut and Massachusetts market.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 prizes won in Springfield, Sandwich
The two biggest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Saturday were two $100,000 Mass Cash tickets. The tickets were sold at Friendly Market in Springfield and Canterbury Market in Sandwich. Overall, there were 186 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold in Massachusetts on Saturday, including two in Springfield...
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Next Level Church hosting food drive in Worcester this weekend
WORCESTER, Mass. - Food insecurity is a year-round issue. But with the holiday season approaching, a time when many sit down to enjoy a meal with friends and family, it comes to the forefront more. In Central Massachusetts, a local church is doing its part to ensure everyone can have food on their table this Thanksgiving.
Holyoke St. Pat’s Parade Committee names Kelly McGiverin 2023 O’Connell Award Winner
HOLYOKE – The St. Patrick’s Parade Committee of Holyoke named Kelly McGiverin the 59th George E. O’Connell Award recipient. The award honors a member who “made significant contributions” to fundraising on behalf of the committee. McGiverin became a committee member seven years ago, joining her...
DUC-PAC moves to new Springfield location
An east Longmeadow manufacturing company is moving to Springfield and they received a warm welcome Thursday on Page Boulevard.
Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000
Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Worcester Railers suffer first loss of season against Adirondack Thunder, 4-3
GLENS FALLS, NY – The Worcester Railers HC (9-1-0-0, 18pts) fell to the Adirondack Thunder (2-4-1-0, 5pts) on Friday evening by the final score of 4-3 in front of a crowd of 4,697 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY. The Railers are back in Glens Falls, NY, at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, November 12, to take on the Adirondack Thunder at 7:00 p.m.
House fire on Leitch Street in Springfield
Springfield firefighters put out a house fire on Leitch Street Thursday afternoon.
In Agawam ceremony, veterans encouraged to look out for other veterans
AGAWAM — Retired Chief Master Sgt. Robert P. Zukauskas Jr. in a crisp, Air National Guard uniform encouraged the gathering of veterans who donned patches, red carnations and lapel pins to take advantage of veterans services and to remember the importance of comradery. “Please don’t do it by yourself,”...
thereminder.com
Loss of workshop could end St. Patrick’s parade float tradition
AGAWAM — It’s a surprise every year for Agawam’s colleens when they see their float for the first time when they arrive at staging area for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. This year, the surprise may be that there is no float waiting for them. The...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Nov. 6 to Nov. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Nov 6 to Nov 12. There were 75 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,603-square-foot home on Strong Street in Amherst that sold for $355,000.
Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 2-1, in road game
ALLENTOWN - The Springfield Thunderbirds (5-5-0-2) could not solve a staunch Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-5-1-0) defense in a 2-1 loss on Friday night at the PPL Center. The Phantoms did not take long to get in front as a result of a good bounce near the goal mouth. Defenseman Adam Ginning moved up into the right circle and flipped a backhander toward the net. Captain Cal O’Reilly got a piece to prevent Joel Hofer from getting a whistle, and Cooper Marody swooped in to swat the miss through Hofer, giving the Phantoms the 1-0 edge at 1:57.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
Equine Affaire back in the saddle on the grounds of the Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD — If you love horses, hoof it over to the Equine Affaire on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition. For people who own or ride horses, the Equine Affaire is their Super Bowl, their World Series, and their World Cup all rolled into one into one grain bucket. For these people, a stable relationship is found in a barn.
Mass. real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Nov. 13, 2022
Aleksandr V. Radionov and Yekaterina K. Radionova to Roman Shtefan, 251 Meadow St., $680,000. Dan A. Major to Plaza LLC, 174 River Road, $140,000.
PHOTO: Black bear spotted in Westfield
A Westfield resident spotted a black bear in their yard on Wednesday.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to multi-car crash on Springfield Rd. in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to Springfield Road Saturday morning for reports of a multi-car crash. According to Westfield Police officials, the call came in around 10:18 a.m. and occurred in the area near the Walmart on Springfield Road. Police said that the accident involved at least...
