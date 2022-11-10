Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Deloitte Announces Large-scale Expansion of its Global Google Cloud Practice and Alliance
Expansion will rapidly scale Deloitte’s Google Cloud capabilities, and involve training and certifying thousands of cloud professionals, as well as developing market-transforming industry solutions to help clients realize value from their cloud investments. Deloitte and Google Cloud announced the most significant expansion of their alliance to date, combining Deloitte’s...
WebSell Awarded Best Value in 2022 for E-commerce Software
WebSell awarded Best Value for 2022 in the e-commerce software category by Capterra, the leading technology review platform. WebSell has been awarded Best Value for 2022 in the e-commerce software category by Capterra. The e-commerce platform has scored particularly highly in the ‘Value for Money’ criterion for 2022, based on reviews submitted by users of WebSell. This resulted in Capterra rewarding the business with a unique ‘Best Value’ identifier for 2022.
Orium and Fluent Commerce Partner to Enable Ambitious Brands to Tackle Omnichannel Retail
Partnership will leverage combined expertise in composable commerce to unlock value for ambitious retail brands. Composable commerce specialist Orium announced the formalization of their partnership with Fluent Commerce, a leading distributed order management solution (OMS) provider. The two companies will leverage their joint commerce expertise to help retailers design seamless omnichannel experiences using modern retail technology.
Astera Recognized in G2 Fall Reports Niche Quadrant, 2022
Astera is proud to announce that two of their products, Astera Centerprise and Astera ReportMiner, featured in the G2 Fall 2022 report across a range of categories, including on-premise data integration, ETL tools, data mapping, data preparation, and data extraction. These reports rank software based on authentic and relevant reviews...
Analytics Leaders Need to Navigate the Technology Behind Decision Intelligence
New 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence Report Shows the Way. Decision intelligence has the potential to improve stakeholders’ ability to make data-driven decisions by furnishing them with a self-service software platform designed to make the decision-making process easier, faster, more rigorous and more effective. To achieve this objective, decision intelligence requires a complete platform for data access and preparation, business analytics and data science. That is the conclusion of Navigating the Technology Behind Decision Intelligence, a new report from 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence. The study is available from Pyramid Analytics, a pioneering Decision Intelligence platform provider, which commissioned the study.
Lead Generation for eCommerce, How the Best Do It
How do you determine the success of your e-commerce business?. Simply count on the number of customers flowing in and it will tell you how successful you are in the market. Honestly, as a marketer or sales person, you shouldn’t only count the number of your customers but you must also make efforts to convert more of your target audience and potential users. Yes, you guessed that right; go for extensive lead generation campaigns to grow your business effectively.
Klevu Announces Integration With Klaviyo
Inject the most advanced ecommerce AI into Klaviyo to automatically build ecommerce campaigns designed to convert shoppers with the highest intent. Klevu, the global leader in artificial intelligence-powered product discovery technology for digital commerce today released an integration for Klaviyo, a unified customer platform that provides data-driven marketing tools – including email and SMS – for e-commerce businesses. The integration allows ecommerce businesses using Klaviyo the ability to connect search terms to shoppers to display automatically curated products in email and SMS campaigns, and use search and product data in flows and segmentation.
Sourcemap Named to TIME’S List of the Best Inventions of 2022
Sourcemap’s Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution is helping global businesses gain greater visibility into their supply chains. Sourcemap, a global provider of supply chain transparency and traceability software, announced that its Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution was named as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022 in the Social Good category. TIME’s annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.
