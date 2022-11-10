Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Astera Recognized in G2 Fall Reports Niche Quadrant, 2022
Astera is proud to announce that two of their products, Astera Centerprise and Astera ReportMiner, featured in the G2 Fall 2022 report across a range of categories, including on-premise data integration, ETL tools, data mapping, data preparation, and data extraction. These reports rank software based on authentic and relevant reviews...
salestechstar.com
Syxsense Names Jose Rangel as VP of Global Channels to Drive Unified Security and Endpoint Management Growth
Rangel’s extensive worldwide channel leadership experience to drive company’s hyper-growth with partners across key regions. Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions, announced the addition of Jose Rangel as Vice President of Global Channels. A B2B cloud and data management industry veteran, Rangel has a proven track record of building, leading, and managing vendor sales channels across the U.S. and EMEA, and will be responsible for global channel growth.
salestechstar.com
Lone Wolf Introduces Leads+, a Turnkey Solution for Real Estate Agents to Attract Seller Leads
New solution combines digital marketing, lead generation and qualification, and CRM. Lone Wolf Technologies (“Lone Wolf”), the leader in North American residential real estate software, is excited to announce the launch of Leads+, a powerful turnkey platform designed to help real estate agents attract seller leads and close more deals, faster and at a lower cost. The new solution debuts this weekend at the first-ever NAR NXT event in Orlando, Florida.
salestechstar.com
OpsHub and Tech Mahindra Help a Global Logistics Company to Modernize their Legacy Test Management
OpsHub and Tech Mahindra enable seamless, non-disruptive migration from legacy ALM tool to Azure DevOps for a global logistics company. OpsHub Inc. and Tech Mahindra enable a major international shipping and logistics company to modernize their quality management infrastructure by migrating to Azure DevOps. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, partnered with OpsHub the leading provider of Digital Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams to offer a seamless transition from legacy tools to Azure DevOps.
salestechstar.com
Deloitte Announces Large-scale Expansion of its Global Google Cloud Practice and Alliance
Expansion will rapidly scale Deloitte’s Google Cloud capabilities, and involve training and certifying thousands of cloud professionals, as well as developing market-transforming industry solutions to help clients realize value from their cloud investments. Deloitte and Google Cloud announced the most significant expansion of their alliance to date, combining Deloitte’s...
salestechstar.com
WebSell Awarded Best Value in 2022 for E-commerce Software
WebSell awarded Best Value for 2022 in the e-commerce software category by Capterra, the leading technology review platform. WebSell has been awarded Best Value for 2022 in the e-commerce software category by Capterra. The e-commerce platform has scored particularly highly in the ‘Value for Money’ criterion for 2022, based on reviews submitted by users of WebSell. This resulted in Capterra rewarding the business with a unique ‘Best Value’ identifier for 2022.
salestechstar.com
Orium and Fluent Commerce Partner to Enable Ambitious Brands to Tackle Omnichannel Retail
Partnership will leverage combined expertise in composable commerce to unlock value for ambitious retail brands. Composable commerce specialist Orium announced the formalization of their partnership with Fluent Commerce, a leading distributed order management solution (OMS) provider. The two companies will leverage their joint commerce expertise to help retailers design seamless omnichannel experiences using modern retail technology.
salestechstar.com
Analytics Leaders Need to Navigate the Technology Behind Decision Intelligence
New 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence Report Shows the Way. Decision intelligence has the potential to improve stakeholders’ ability to make data-driven decisions by furnishing them with a self-service software platform designed to make the decision-making process easier, faster, more rigorous and more effective. To achieve this objective, decision intelligence requires a complete platform for data access and preparation, business analytics and data science. That is the conclusion of Navigating the Technology Behind Decision Intelligence, a new report from 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence. The study is available from Pyramid Analytics, a pioneering Decision Intelligence platform provider, which commissioned the study.
salestechstar.com
Lead Generation for eCommerce, How the Best Do It
How do you determine the success of your e-commerce business?. Simply count on the number of customers flowing in and it will tell you how successful you are in the market. Honestly, as a marketer or sales person, you shouldn’t only count the number of your customers but you must also make efforts to convert more of your target audience and potential users. Yes, you guessed that right; go for extensive lead generation campaigns to grow your business effectively.
salestechstar.com
ActiveState Enables Software Vendors to Comply with White House Orders for Securing the Software Supply Chain
ActiveState Delivers the First Open Source Software Development Platform to Include Attestations in its Supply Chain Security Lineup. Today, ActiveState announced the availability of open source software attestations, making it the first open source software platform to deliver this essential component of software supply chain security. The ability to obtain self-attestation for all third-party software, as well as producing a software bill of materials (SBOM), is part of sweeping guidance from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) that has been adopted by the White House. According to a recent White House order, all critical software that touches government data or systems in any way must be compliant with these new security standards no later than June 12, 2023. All software must adhere to these strict standards no later than September 14, 2023.
salestechstar.com
Thrive Technologies Introduces Cutting-Edge Digital Technology to Alert Buyers of Unexpected Changes in Product Demand
Digital supply chain planning provider announces the launch of Tiltmeter, a new innovation that monitors for unexpected changes in demand and alerts buyers. Thrive Technologies, the leading provider of digital supply chain planning to wholesale distribution companies, has announced the launch of its latest inventory solution—Tiltmeter. A game-changing innovation, Tiltmeter® effortlessly monitors each customer’s item purchase for unexpected changes in demand, and sends automated alerts to sales and buying teams when large changes are detected.
salestechstar.com
Interactions Launches Trustera, First-Of-Its-Kind Redaction Solution Transforming Contact Center Compliance in a Work-from-Anywhere (WFA) Environment
Amid unprecedented security challenges, Conversational AI-powered solution delivers security compliance, protects companies and customers and boosts brand trust. Interactions, the world leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI), launched Trustera, the first and only real-time, audio-sensitive redaction platform. Trustera preemptively identifies and protects sensitive information like credit card numbers and solves the biggest compliance challenge in today’s contact-center environment: protecting a customer’s Payment Card Information (PCI) anywhere it appears during a call. The platform is designed to make the customer experience more trustworthy, secure and seamless.
salestechstar.com
Sourcemap Named to TIME’S List of the Best Inventions of 2022
Sourcemap’s Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution is helping global businesses gain greater visibility into their supply chains. Sourcemap, a global provider of supply chain transparency and traceability software, announced that its Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution was named as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022 in the Social Good category. TIME’s annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.
salestechstar.com
Revenue Enablement Startup Enablix Creates Real-Time Content Recommendations for Sales Reps in Newest Release
The newly-released content recommendation engine uses relevant user and deal info to lead reps to the most relevant content for each prospect, available directly within their CRM. Enablix, the sales content enablement solution for revenue facing teams, made the release of its Intelligent Content Recommendation Engine public as part of...
salestechstar.com
Dropsuite Appoints Eric Roach as Senior Vice President, Global Channel
With more than 25 years of sales and leadership experience, Eric will focus on extending Dropsuite’s industry leadership in the cloud backup and archiving space through its channel ecosystems. Dropsuite, a leading cloud data backup and archiving platform, announced that Eric Roach has joined the company as Senior Vice...
salestechstar.com
Impartner Promotes Kristin Hales to Vice President of People Operations
Former Goldman Sachs and Domo exec will oversee various human resources initiatives to accommodate the company’s growth in 2023. Impartner, the world’s most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today announced the promotion of Kristin Hales, currently the Sr. Director of People Operations, to Vice President of People Operations. In her new role, Kristin will join the executive team and oversee the strategic development and execution of various initiatives in talent acquisition, talent management, employee engagement, performance management, and benefits and compensation.
