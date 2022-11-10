Read full article on original website
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer Sees Keanu Reeves Face Off Against Bill Skarsgård
Lionsgate on Thursday dropped off the official trailer for filmmaker Chad Stahelski‘s John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin. The new visual sees Wick go up against Bill Skarsgård‘s Marquis de Gramont in a fight for his freedom. Equipped with an all-new suit and weaponry, Wick enters the showdown in full force, crafting a signature spectacle of rewind-worthy action scenes. Among the chaos, the trailer sees Wick ride a horse through the desert in combat and fight against Donnie Yen’s character with guns and swords.
Ironheart Stars in the Latest 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Promo
Marking the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has delivered a new promotional video for the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Titled “Let’s Go,” the video released for the Hong Kong market shows Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams/Ironheart in action for the final act of the film.
Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli Announce 'Star Wars' Animated Short Film
Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have confirmed a crossover collaboration that takes anime fans to a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars collaboration was initially teased earlier this week and now it appears that the animated project is already available on Disney+. Lucasfilm took to Twitter to announce the animated...
Beloved Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, known as one of the most definitive voices of DC‘s iconic superhero Batman has died at age 66 after a battle with cancer. The voice actor is considered the quintessential Batman who voiced the famed Dark Knight in many of the classic ’90s animated series and the Arkham video games. The news was announced in a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery. Conroy has garnered great success, joining as the title character of the popular Batman: The Animate Series between 1992-1996. Since then, he has been known as the established voice of Batman for generations, bringing the character to life in almost 60 different productions. His voice as Batman can be heard in over 100 hours of television and dozens of video games.
Latest ‘Wednesday’ Teaser Previews Set and Costume Designs
With less than two weeks until Wednesday lands on Netflix, the hype and anticipation surrounding Tim Burton’s Addams Family spinoff continue to thrive. Not long after releasing the official opening sequence online, the showrunners dropped another promotional video for a preview and production insights on the show’s set and costume designs.
Morgan Freeman Narrates Netflix's 'Our Universe' Documentary Series
Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming documentary series with BBC Studios titled Our Universe. Narrating the six-part series is Morgan Freeman, who offers epic commentary on the connections that drive our natural world — “from the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle.” While many may think of Sir David Attenborough when it comes to nature documentaries, Freeman has narrated several documentary series and films in the past including Cosmic Voyage and March of the Penguins.
