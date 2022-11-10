Kevin Conroy, known as one of the most definitive voices of DC‘s iconic superhero Batman has died at age 66 after a battle with cancer. The voice actor is considered the quintessential Batman who voiced the famed Dark Knight in many of the classic ’90s animated series and the Arkham video games. The news was announced in a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery. Conroy has garnered great success, joining as the title character of the popular Batman: The Animate Series between 1992-1996. Since then, he has been known as the established voice of Batman for generations, bringing the character to life in almost 60 different productions. His voice as Batman can be heard in over 100 hours of television and dozens of video games.

1 DAY AGO