Venture Studio Indigo Announces $1 Million in Funding to Build Conscioustech Companies
Founded in 2021, Indigo is an NYC-based venture studio focused on incepting and developing startups within niche verticals of alternative medicine, mental health, and inner-transformation. They’ve coined this as “ConsciousTech”. Indigo has recently announced $1 million in funding to develop and deploy its first startups within the space.
Alipay+ Connects Global Merchant Partners to Over 100 Million Online Consumers During the Double 11 Shopping Festival
The digital & entertainment sector saw the highest level of user participation during the ongoing Double 11, achieving over 200 percent growth in transactions volume this year, followed by the O2O and e-commerce sectors. Alipay+, a suite of cross-border payment and marketing solutions, has supported global online merchant partners to...
The Cost of Inaction: Why the Status Quo Is Costing Brands Money
When it comes to innovation in business, there is a delicate balance between leading the way and being led astray. The pace at which today’s world changes places incredible demands on companies to evolve and adapt, but to do so in ways that do not cause undue risk to the bottom line. In many cases, this need for balance causes a type of paralysis among decision makers, leaving them clinging to a status quo which, while safe for the moment, quickly becomes a dated and leaky lifeboat.
Deloitte Announces Large-scale Expansion of its Global Google Cloud Practice and Alliance
Expansion will rapidly scale Deloitte’s Google Cloud capabilities, and involve training and certifying thousands of cloud professionals, as well as developing market-transforming industry solutions to help clients realize value from their cloud investments. Deloitte and Google Cloud announced the most significant expansion of their alliance to date, combining Deloitte’s...
TaxConnex Proud to Exhibit at Thomson Reuters SYNERGY 2022 Conference
TaxConnex, a technology-enabled sales tax compliance outsourcing provider, shared that they are exhibiting at Thomson Reuters SYNERGY 2022 Conference for Corporate Professionals November 13-16. Thomson Reuters SYNERGY 2022 Conference for Corporate Professionals is in Washington, D.C. at the Gaylord National Harbor. TaxConnex is proud to be exhibiting at the event...
OpsHub and Tech Mahindra Help a Global Logistics Company to Modernize their Legacy Test Management
OpsHub and Tech Mahindra enable seamless, non-disruptive migration from legacy ALM tool to Azure DevOps for a global logistics company. OpsHub Inc. and Tech Mahindra enable a major international shipping and logistics company to modernize their quality management infrastructure by migrating to Azure DevOps. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, partnered with OpsHub the leading provider of Digital Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams to offer a seamless transition from legacy tools to Azure DevOps.
Thrive Technologies Introduces Cutting-Edge Digital Technology to Alert Buyers of Unexpected Changes in Product Demand
Digital supply chain planning provider announces the launch of Tiltmeter, a new innovation that monitors for unexpected changes in demand and alerts buyers. Thrive Technologies, the leading provider of digital supply chain planning to wholesale distribution companies, has announced the launch of its latest inventory solution—Tiltmeter. A game-changing innovation, Tiltmeter® effortlessly monitors each customer’s item purchase for unexpected changes in demand, and sends automated alerts to sales and buying teams when large changes are detected.
Syxsense Names Jose Rangel as VP of Global Channels to Drive Unified Security and Endpoint Management Growth
Rangel’s extensive worldwide channel leadership experience to drive company’s hyper-growth with partners across key regions. Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions, announced the addition of Jose Rangel as Vice President of Global Channels. A B2B cloud and data management industry veteran, Rangel has a proven track record of building, leading, and managing vendor sales channels across the U.S. and EMEA, and will be responsible for global channel growth.
WebSell Awarded Best Value in 2022 for E-commerce Software
WebSell awarded Best Value for 2022 in the e-commerce software category by Capterra, the leading technology review platform. WebSell has been awarded Best Value for 2022 in the e-commerce software category by Capterra. The e-commerce platform has scored particularly highly in the ‘Value for Money’ criterion for 2022, based on reviews submitted by users of WebSell. This resulted in Capterra rewarding the business with a unique ‘Best Value’ identifier for 2022.
Astera Recognized in G2 Fall Reports Niche Quadrant, 2022
Astera is proud to announce that two of their products, Astera Centerprise and Astera ReportMiner, featured in the G2 Fall 2022 report across a range of categories, including on-premise data integration, ETL tools, data mapping, data preparation, and data extraction. These reports rank software based on authentic and relevant reviews...
Revenue Enablement Startup Enablix Creates Real-Time Content Recommendations for Sales Reps in Newest Release
The newly-released content recommendation engine uses relevant user and deal info to lead reps to the most relevant content for each prospect, available directly within their CRM. Enablix, the sales content enablement solution for revenue facing teams, made the release of its Intelligent Content Recommendation Engine public as part of...
Klevu Announces Integration With Klaviyo
Inject the most advanced ecommerce AI into Klaviyo to automatically build ecommerce campaigns designed to convert shoppers with the highest intent. Klevu, the global leader in artificial intelligence-powered product discovery technology for digital commerce today released an integration for Klaviyo, a unified customer platform that provides data-driven marketing tools – including email and SMS – for e-commerce businesses. The integration allows ecommerce businesses using Klaviyo the ability to connect search terms to shoppers to display automatically curated products in email and SMS campaigns, and use search and product data in flows and segmentation.
Analytics Leaders Need to Navigate the Technology Behind Decision Intelligence
New 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence Report Shows the Way. Decision intelligence has the potential to improve stakeholders’ ability to make data-driven decisions by furnishing them with a self-service software platform designed to make the decision-making process easier, faster, more rigorous and more effective. To achieve this objective, decision intelligence requires a complete platform for data access and preparation, business analytics and data science. That is the conclusion of Navigating the Technology Behind Decision Intelligence, a new report from 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence. The study is available from Pyramid Analytics, a pioneering Decision Intelligence platform provider, which commissioned the study.
Sourcemap Named to TIME’S List of the Best Inventions of 2022
Sourcemap’s Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution is helping global businesses gain greater visibility into their supply chains. Sourcemap, a global provider of supply chain transparency and traceability software, announced that its Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution was named as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022 in the Social Good category. TIME’s annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.
