When it comes to innovation in business, there is a delicate balance between leading the way and being led astray. The pace at which today’s world changes places incredible demands on companies to evolve and adapt, but to do so in ways that do not cause undue risk to the bottom line. In many cases, this need for balance causes a type of paralysis among decision makers, leaving them clinging to a status quo which, while safe for the moment, quickly becomes a dated and leaky lifeboat.

2 DAYS AGO