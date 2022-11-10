Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
China eases some quarantine for travelers even as cases rise
BEIJING (AP) — Travelers arriving in China will spend less time in quarantine under changes to sweeping anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce disruptions to the economy and society. The announcement came as an upsurge in COVID-19 cases prompted Beijing to close parks and impose other restrictions. The country...
KRQE News 13
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
BEIJING (AP) — Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou was ordered to stay home for virus testing Saturday and a major city in the southwest closed schools as another rise in infections was reported. Nationwide, a total of 11,773 infections...
All eyes on Biden and Xi ahead of superpower showdown at G-20 summit
White House officials have little hope the meeting will temper tensions over Taiwan, trade and the war in Ukraine but hope it can 'build a floor for the relationship.'
Climate crisis solutions may also ease global financial shocks, Albanese to tell business leaders
Anthony Albanese will tell business leaders at the G20 summit that one of the pathways to recovery from global shocks including the pandemic and the current inflation spiral is countries working together to deal with the climate crisis. Australia’s prime minister will arrive in Bali on Monday for the G20...
KRQE News 13
Ex-guard at UK’s Berlin embassy admits spying for Russia
LONDON (AP) — A former security guard at the British embassy in Berlin has admitted spying for Russia and faces up to 14 years in prison. David Ballantyne Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Official Secrets Act. Prosecutors say he gave Gen. Maj. Sergey Chukhurov, Russia’s military attache in Berlin, information about the activities, identities, addresses and phone numbers of British civil servants.
‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia
With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home.
KRQE News 13
KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht
BERLIN (AP) — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
KRQE News 13
Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban
ISTANBUL (AP) — A prosecutor on Friday repeated a demand for Istanbul’s mayor to be convicted on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, during the third hearing of a trial critics allege is an attempt to remove a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the political scene.
