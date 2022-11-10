Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is vowing to push Russian forces from Ukraine after Kyiv retook the strategic city of Kherson. “We will see many more such greetings,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday. “In those cities and villages that are still under occupation. We don’t forget anyone, we won’t leave anyone. Thanks to our defense operations and diplomacy, we will definitely reach our state border – all sections of the internationally recognized border of Ukraine.”

