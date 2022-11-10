Read full article on original website
Related
All eyes on Biden and Xi ahead of superpower showdown at G-20 summit
White House officials have little hope the meeting will temper tensions over Taiwan, trade and the war in Ukraine but hope it can 'build a floor for the relationship.'
Climate crisis solutions may also ease global financial shocks, Albanese to tell business leaders
Anthony Albanese will tell business leaders at the G20 summit that one of the pathways to recovery from global shocks including the pandemic and the current inflation spiral is countries working together to deal with the climate crisis. Australia’s prime minister will arrive in Bali on Monday for the G20...
Zelensky vows to keep pushing Russia out of Ukraine after Moscow’s withdrawal from Kherson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is vowing to push Russian forces from Ukraine after Kyiv retook the strategic city of Kherson. “We will see many more such greetings,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday. “In those cities and villages that are still under occupation. We don’t forget anyone, we won’t leave anyone. Thanks to our defense operations and diplomacy, we will definitely reach our state border – all sections of the internationally recognized border of Ukraine.”
Comments / 0