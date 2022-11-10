ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Alt 95.7

Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

As Hamilton grapples with growth, residents rally against ‘land rush’

HAMILTON — Jim Morasko points across River Street toward a vacant lot that has become the focal point for many on Hamilton’s residential west side. He’s not talking about the lot itself, however. Instead, he’s talking about the neighbors he knows who live beside it, as well as those around it in nearly every direction. Morasko and his wife, Brenda, have lived in their current home for 40 years, raising their three children who still live nearby. With nearly everything he says, the value he places on community and a safe neighborhood is evident. Also evident is his concern that the empty lot will one day be the site of an apartment building.
HAMILTON, MT
Lake County Leader

Port Polson Players reprise “No Coward’s Epitaph”

The Port Polson Players are reviving their popular musical, “No Coward’s Epitaph.” A cast of 14 Mission Valley performers presents the story of Thomas Francis Meagher, Montana’s first acting territorial governor, for four days, Nov. 10-13 at Polson’s Theatre on the Lake. Curtain time for this final encore production is 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Following an enthusiastic world premier last fall, the Players remounted “No Coward’s Epitaph” in May; the second sold-out weekend was canceled due to COVID. But, says Players Artistic Director Karen Lewing, “We’re as determined as Thomas Francis Meagher...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Republicans sweep Lake County statehouse seats

Lake County voters on Tuesday favored all Republicans in contested statehouse races. Incumbent Republican Rep. Joe Read fended off Democrat challenger Shirley Azzopardi in HD-93. Ralph Foster knocked off incumbent Democrat Rep. Marvin Weatherwax Jr. in HD-15, while Republican Rep. Linda Reksten won re-election in HD-12. The outlier came in Senate District 8, where Democrat incumbent Sen. Susan Webber topped Republican challenger Rick Jennison. Jennison tallied more votes in Lake County, but Webber, of Browning, made up the difference with Glacier County voters. The Lake County Cemetery District mill levy was narrowly approved, with 53% in favor of the measure. Voters also approved two...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table

Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

City collecting leaves on Mondays

The City of Polson is again collecting leaves on Mondays through November (weather permitting). Residents need to place leaves, unencumbered by rocks or garbage, in biodegradable bags and place them by the curb. Visit the new leaf pickup page on the City of Polson website, www.cityofpolson.com/streets/page/leaf-removal-0, for more information.
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

Lake County, MT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.

