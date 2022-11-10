Read full article on original website
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
NBCMontana
Election results show widespread support for local marijuana taxes and sales
HELENA, Mont. — Two years after Montana voted to legalize adult-use marijuana, residents of more than a dozen counties and cities returned to the ballot box this month to consider local measures to either ban sales or add taxes to adult-use and medical marijuana. Taken as a whole, the...
As Hamilton grapples with growth, residents rally against ‘land rush’
HAMILTON — Jim Morasko points across River Street toward a vacant lot that has become the focal point for many on Hamilton’s residential west side. He’s not talking about the lot itself, however. Instead, he’s talking about the neighbors he knows who live beside it, as well as those around it in nearly every direction. Morasko and his wife, Brenda, have lived in their current home for 40 years, raising their three children who still live nearby. With nearly everything he says, the value he places on community and a safe neighborhood is evident. Also evident is his concern that the empty lot will one day be the site of an apartment building.
Port Polson Players reprise “No Coward’s Epitaph”
The Port Polson Players are reviving their popular musical, “No Coward’s Epitaph.” A cast of 14 Mission Valley performers presents the story of Thomas Francis Meagher, Montana’s first acting territorial governor, for four days, Nov. 10-13 at Polson’s Theatre on the Lake. Curtain time for this final encore production is 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Following an enthusiastic world premier last fall, the Players remounted “No Coward’s Epitaph” in May; the second sold-out weekend was canceled due to COVID. But, says Players Artistic Director Karen Lewing, “We’re as determined as Thomas Francis Meagher...
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
montanakaimin.com
Homeless camp site closed indefinitely, UM receives STEM diversity grant, Montana’s increased mental health needs
Missoula City Council moves to close homeless authorized camp site on Nov. 16. After a final push to keep the Missoula Authorized Camping Site open, City Council moved to table a motion calling for more funds and to close the site indefinitely. The majority of City Council voted to table...
Mayor, Commissioner on Failure of the Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the dust settled on Wednesday morning and it was apparent that the Crisis Intervention Levy had failed to pass, KGVO reached out to City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess who said he understood why the levy failed to pass. The Mayor Weighs in on...
First openly trans and non-binary candidates elected to Montana Legislature
Missoula voters elected the first openly transgender and non-binary candidates to the Montana Legislature this week.
Families of Montana soldiers welcome troops home from deployment
On the day before Veterans Day, 300 Montana National Guard soldiers returned home to Western Montana.
NBCMontana
Police in Washington search for missing man last seen in Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — The Arlington Police Department in Washington state sent out a missing person report for a 44-year-old man from Arlington who was last seen in Missoula County. Officials say Randal J. Clevenger was last at his home Sunday at 9:30 a.m. driving a dark blue Ford Fusion...
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
Republicans sweep Lake County statehouse seats
Lake County voters on Tuesday favored all Republicans in contested statehouse races. Incumbent Republican Rep. Joe Read fended off Democrat challenger Shirley Azzopardi in HD-93. Ralph Foster knocked off incumbent Democrat Rep. Marvin Weatherwax Jr. in HD-15, while Republican Rep. Linda Reksten won re-election in HD-12. The outlier came in Senate District 8, where Democrat incumbent Sen. Susan Webber topped Republican challenger Rick Jennison. Jennison tallied more votes in Lake County, but Webber, of Browning, made up the difference with Glacier County voters. The Lake County Cemetery District mill levy was narrowly approved, with 53% in favor of the measure. Voters also approved two...
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
montanarightnow.com
More than 3,600 with power outages in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - More than 3,600 customers are without power in midtown Missoula Thursday. Northwestern Energy's outage map said the estimated repair time is 11:01 a.m.
Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
Montana Griz Having Fun, Breaking Attendance Marks as Home Season Ends
There might not be as many "Ws" on the season record as the Montana Grizzlies and their fans would like. But this season is still turning out to be one of the best supported since well before the pandemic. And last week's blizzard blowout over Cal Poly also tested stadium...
City collecting leaves on Mondays
The City of Polson is again collecting leaves on Mondays through November (weather permitting). Residents need to place leaves, unencumbered by rocks or garbage, in biodegradable bags and place them by the curb. Visit the new leaf pickup page on the City of Polson website, www.cityofpolson.com/streets/page/leaf-removal-0, for more information.
Bundle Up! Western Montana Temps to Stay Frigid Well Into Next Week
Another passing shot of snow is getting our attention in Western Montana, with several inches of snow expected in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys by Wednesday evening. But the real weather news is an extended cold snap that could drag through most of next week. After Arctic air pushed across...
Missoula developers seek tavern, casino permit
A team of Missoula developers is planning a commercial building off Mullan Road that will include a bar and fine-dining restaurant once it opens.
