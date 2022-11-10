Attorney General’s Office Declines to Allow Mendo DA Dave Eyster to Be Recused From Former Ukiah Police Chief’s Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Today, we are learning more about the death investigation that took place on Old Briceland Road west of Garberville yesterday afternoon which continued into last night. Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, hunters staying at the Marshall Ranch (which leases land to a hunting club) discovered a gunshot victim alongside the road inside the ranch boundaries, according to David Sanchez, the ranch’s general manager. “Today is opening day for fall turkey season. That’s why they were there.”

