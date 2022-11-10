Read full article on original website
Holmes Flat Road Closure
Holmes Flat Road will be closed at the low-water bridge, beginning 11/14/2022 for a minimum of 1 week due to core drilling and testing. The bypass road will be open.
Out of Area Hunter Was Off Duty Officer First at Scene of Death on Old Briceland Road Yesterday
Today, we are learning more about the death investigation that took place on Old Briceland Road west of Garberville yesterday afternoon which continued into last night. Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, hunters staying at the Marshall Ranch (which leases land to a hunting club) discovered a gunshot victim alongside the road inside the ranch boundaries, according to David Sanchez, the ranch’s general manager. “Today is opening day for fall turkey season. That’s why they were there.”
Old Briceland Road Death Believed to Be Suicide, Says Sheriff’s Department
Press release from The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. On November 11th, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road for the report of a male gunshot victim. Southern Humboldt Deputies responded, along with fire and medical personnel. The subject, a 45 year old Fortuna man, was declared deceased at the scene.
Teen Makes Grisly Discovery Near Bridgeville; Hopes Discovery Leads to Closure for the Deceased’s Family
A teen made the grisly discovery of human remains Friday afternoon while exploring a remote area near his family’s property on November 11. Sean Murphy, 13, took a break from helping his family load up refuse for a dump run, to wander the area around his family’s 20-acre property. Sean and the family dogs traversed the untamed parcel of land near Highway 36, finding a rock cropping with a tree growing between the broken fragments of boulder.
[Update] Two Vehicle Collision on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka
A multiple car traffic collision has occurred near Kool Beanz just after 10 a.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates three to four two vehicles were involved with at least one person needing medical attention. Once on scene, City Ambulance reported that two vehicles were on the sidewalk. Caltrans QuickMap...
Drivers required to now carry chains on Titlow Hill Road
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Anyone traveling on Titlow Hill Road is required to carry chains after six new inches of snowfall. This safety update is as of Nov. 8, and roads are still open to all towers. For further updates on road conditions and chain advisories, visit https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
Caltrans Hosts Virtual Meeting About Bridge Near Rio Dell
Partial replacement? Seismic retrofit? Improved approach? Clearer viewshed? More width for cyclists and pedestrians?. Tonight you can learn more and share your feedback about proposed upgrades at the northbound Eel River Bridge along U.S. 101 in Rio Dell. Caltrans is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from...
Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
Free Hybrid Conservation Lecture Hosted by Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation November 16
This is a press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation:. The 2022/23 Conservation Lecture Series will be available both in-person and remotely by Zoom. To attend virtually, a free, registered Zoom account is required. The Zoom link will be available on the Zoo website at SequoiaParkZoo.net and through social media. The in-person lecture is at the Sequoia Park Zoo Flamingo Room at 3414 W Street, Eureka.
Free Tour of Arcata Marsh Focuses on Ecology, Local History and/or Arcata’s Innovative Wastewater Treatment Facility
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 19. Meet leader Andy Feinstein at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology, local history, and/or Arcata’s innovative wastewater treatment facility. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
High-Speed Chase North of Eureka Ends in Crash on Highway 101; Driver Flees Scene
A high-speed chase on Highway 101 has ended in a single vehicle crash under the Sunset 14th Street overpass near Arcata just before 9 a.m. on November 9th. Scanner traffic indicated officers were in pursuit of a 4-door sedan through the safety corridor north of Eureka with speeds between 100-120 mph. Officers in pursuit discontinued the pursuit due to safety issues as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, cutting drivers off.
Cal Poly Police Arrest One After High-Speed Chase, Crash Near the Sunset Offramp
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 9, 2022, at about 8:44 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the area of the 1800 block of 5th Street, in Eureka, observed a vehicle traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed. The deputy...
Trinity County Animal Shelter Nearing Capacity: Needs Help to Remain a ‘No Kill’ Shelter
Information from the Trinity County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page:. As most of you know for almost a year we have been struggling with our shelter being over capacity; animals are being adopted at a slower rate, lost animals are going unclaimed, and an increased number of animal owners are seeking to re-home or surrender their pets. We have long had more animals than families looking to adopt and by utilizing other shelters and rescue groups, we have been able to find placements for those excess numbers. By doing this, we have been fortunate enough to be a ‘no kill’ shelter for close to 2 decades.
Information on October Poaching Incident Released
On 10/19/2022 local Wildlife Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received a call for assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Garberville. The previous evening, CHP received a report from a landowner in southern Humboldt concerning a possible poached deer. Wildlife Officers responded to the...
Woman Shot in the Legs After Bumpy Bald Hills Road Causes Firearm to Discharge; One Arrested
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 5, 2022, at about 12:14 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Elk Camp Fire Station near Orick for the report of a gunshot victim. At the station, deputies contacted a 21-year-old female victim who was...
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
Yurt on Fire Southeast of Trinidad
At 6:23 p.m., firefighters learned of a yurt on fire in at the corner of Fox Farm Road and North Westhaven Road. The first firefighters on scene saw the building fully engulfed in flames. The fire was not spreading and there were no nearby structures or vehicles in danger. Please...
Eureka Police Name Decedent in Last Week’s Fatal Collision on Broadway; Investigation Ongoing
On November 3, 2022, at about 12:55 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Broadway for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of the involved truck was reported to be uninjured while the status of the driver of the sedan was unknown.
Lawsuit Challenges Humboldt County’s Environmental Impact Report for Nordic Aquafarms Project; Five Appeals Filed With Coastal Commission
Nordic Aquafarms may have taken a “monumental step forward” in late September when the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors approved development permits and certified the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the company’s plans to demolish a dilapidated pulp mill and build a $650 million land-based fish farm on the Samoa Peninsula, but it’s not swimming in clear water just yet.
Humboldt County Reports Three New Hospitalizations Due to COVID This Week
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including one resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 79 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period...
