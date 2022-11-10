Information from the Trinity County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page:. As most of you know for almost a year we have been struggling with our shelter being over capacity; animals are being adopted at a slower rate, lost animals are going unclaimed, and an increased number of animal owners are seeking to re-home or surrender their pets. We have long had more animals than families looking to adopt and by utilizing other shelters and rescue groups, we have been able to find placements for those excess numbers. By doing this, we have been fortunate enough to be a ‘no kill’ shelter for close to 2 decades.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO