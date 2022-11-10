ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

Holmes Flat Road Closure

Holmes Flat Road will be closed at the low-water bridge, beginning 11/14/2022 for a minimum of 1 week due to core drilling and testing. The bypass road will be open.
kymkemp.com

Out of Area Hunter Was Off Duty Officer First at Scene of Death on Old Briceland Road Yesterday

Today, we are learning more about the death investigation that took place on Old Briceland Road west of Garberville yesterday afternoon which continued into last night. Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, hunters staying at the Marshall Ranch (which leases land to a hunting club) discovered a gunshot victim alongside the road inside the ranch boundaries, according to David Sanchez, the ranch’s general manager. “Today is opening day for fall turkey season. That’s why they were there.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Old Briceland Road Death Believed to Be Suicide, Says Sheriff’s Department

Press release from The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. On November 11th, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road for the report of a male gunshot victim. Southern Humboldt Deputies responded, along with fire and medical personnel. The subject, a 45 year old Fortuna man, was declared deceased at the scene.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Teen Makes Grisly Discovery Near Bridgeville; Hopes Discovery Leads to Closure for the Deceased’s Family

A teen made the grisly discovery of human remains Friday afternoon while exploring a remote area near his family’s property on November 11. Sean Murphy, 13, took a break from helping his family load up refuse for a dump run, to wander the area around his family’s 20-acre property. Sean and the family dogs traversed the untamed parcel of land near Highway 36, finding a rock cropping with a tree growing between the broken fragments of boulder.
BRIDGEVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

[Update] Two Vehicle Collision on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka

A multiple car traffic collision has occurred near Kool Beanz just after 10 a.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates three to four two vehicles were involved with at least one person needing medical attention. Once on scene, City Ambulance reported that two vehicles were on the sidewalk. Caltrans QuickMap...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Drivers required to now carry chains on Titlow Hill Road

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Anyone traveling on Titlow Hill Road is required to carry chains after six new inches of snowfall. This safety update is as of Nov. 8, and roads are still open to all towers. For further updates on road conditions and chain advisories, visit https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Caltrans Hosts Virtual Meeting About Bridge Near Rio Dell

Partial replacement? Seismic retrofit? Improved approach? Clearer viewshed? More width for cyclists and pedestrians?. Tonight you can learn more and share your feedback about proposed upgrades at the northbound Eel River Bridge along U.S. 101 in Rio Dell. Caltrans is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from...
RIO DELL, CA
ksro.com

Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa

Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

Free Hybrid Conservation Lecture Hosted by Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation November 16

This is a press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation:. The 2022/23 Conservation Lecture Series will be available both in-person and remotely by Zoom. To attend virtually, a free, registered Zoom account is required. The Zoom link will be available on the Zoo website at SequoiaParkZoo.net and through social media. The in-person lecture is at the Sequoia Park Zoo Flamingo Room at 3414 W Street, Eureka.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Free Tour of Arcata Marsh Focuses on Ecology, Local History and/or Arcata’s Innovative Wastewater Treatment Facility

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 19. Meet leader Andy Feinstein at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology, local history, and/or Arcata’s innovative wastewater treatment facility. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

High-Speed Chase North of Eureka Ends in Crash on Highway 101; Driver Flees Scene

A high-speed chase on Highway 101 has ended in a single vehicle crash under the Sunset 14th Street overpass near Arcata just before 9 a.m. on November 9th. Scanner traffic indicated officers were in pursuit of a 4-door sedan through the safety corridor north of Eureka with speeds between 100-120 mph. Officers in pursuit discontinued the pursuit due to safety issues as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, cutting drivers off.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Trinity County Animal Shelter Nearing Capacity: Needs Help to Remain a ‘No Kill’ Shelter

Information from the Trinity County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page:. As most of you know for almost a year we have been struggling with our shelter being over capacity; animals are being adopted at a slower rate, lost animals are going unclaimed, and an increased number of animal owners are seeking to re-home or surrender their pets. We have long had more animals than families looking to adopt and by utilizing other shelters and rescue groups, we have been able to find placements for those excess numbers. By doing this, we have been fortunate enough to be a ‘no kill’ shelter for close to 2 decades.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Information on October Poaching Incident Released

On 10/19/2022 local Wildlife Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received a call for assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Garberville. The previous evening, CHP received a report from a landowner in southern Humboldt concerning a possible poached deer. Wildlife Officers responded to the...
GARBERVILLE, CA
thelumberjack.org

Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls

The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Yurt on Fire Southeast of Trinidad

At 6:23 p.m., firefighters learned of a yurt on fire in at the corner of Fox Farm Road and North Westhaven Road. The first firefighters on scene saw the building fully engulfed in flames. The fire was not spreading and there were no nearby structures or vehicles in danger. Please...
TRINIDAD, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Lawsuit Challenges Humboldt County’s Environmental Impact Report for Nordic Aquafarms Project; Five Appeals Filed With Coastal Commission

Nordic Aquafarms may have taken a “monumental step forward” in late September when the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors approved development permits and certified the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the company’s plans to demolish a dilapidated pulp mill and build a $650 million land-based fish farm on the Samoa Peninsula, but it’s not swimming in clear water just yet.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

