WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials: 3 teenage girls allegedly cause over $350K in damage at Florida foam, insulation business

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Three teenage girls allegedly caused over $350,000 in damage at a Florida foam and insulation business on Thursday, officials say. According to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, teenage girls ages 12 to 13 on Thursday caused over $350,000 worth of damage at Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, Florida.
palmcoastobserver.com

Georgia man, 19, charged in the murder of his 85-year-old grandfather in Palm Coast

Last updated: 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10. A 19-year-old Georgia has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandfather on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Palm Coast. Luke Ingram, a college student in Georgia, was staying with his father, Clint Ingram, and grandfather, Darwin Ingram, at 34 Clermont Court. He is accused of murdering Darwin Ingram, 85, and charged with domestic battery by strangulation against his father Clint, 48, according to the charging affidavit.
fox5atlanta.com

Human skeleton discovered near White County road, investigators say

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in White County said they're working to identify human skeletal remains discovered on the side of a road on Tuesday. The White County Sheriff's Office said the skeleton was found off of Duncan Bridge Road east of Cleveland. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded and...
palmcoastobserver.com

Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies

Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
WCJB

MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man sentenced to life for child molestation

A jury convicted a Gainesville man on Wednesday for aggravated child molestation and child molestation. Fausto Zetina-Perez, 37, of Gainesville received a life sentence after a three-day trial. He is to spend 30 years in prison and the balance of his sentence on probation with sex offender conditions. The now...
