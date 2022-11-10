Read full article on original website
CNA caregiver sentenced 20 years for elder abuse in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A caregiver was sentenced to 20 years after a video showing elder abuse was found on a home security system by the victim's family, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office. The CNA caregiver was filling in at an 86-year-old woman's home when a...
‘Zero tolerance’: Man accused of climbing through broken window of beachside Volusia County home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was released from custody a week ago is back in jail after Volusia County deputies said he was caught breaking into a home along the beachside following Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said neighbors called them...
Newnan officer fired, charged with DUI in crash on way to work
An officer with the Newnan Police Department was fired after he crashed his vehicle Friday on his way to work and charge...
Officials: 3 teenage girls allegedly cause over $350K in damage at Florida foam, insulation business
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Three teenage girls allegedly caused over $350,000 in damage at a Florida foam and insulation business on Thursday, officials say. According to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, teenage girls ages 12 to 13 on Thursday caused over $350,000 worth of damage at Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, Florida.
Walton County daycare worker arrested, charged with assaulting child
WALTON COUNTY, Ga — A Walton County daycare worker was arrested and charged with child assault on Friday, Loganville police said. Police said Amara Hazzard, 25, was arrested a short distance from the Strong Roots Academy’s building on the 100 block of Generation Boulevard. The exact details surrounding...
Georgia man arrested in massive dog fighting operation involving over 100 pit bulls
Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for breeding, training, and facilitating over 100 pit bulls in conjunction with dog fighting at his Paulding County home. After a lengthy investigation, detectives arrested 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell on Nov. 8 for his role in a massive...
Georgia man, 19, charged in the murder of his 85-year-old grandfather in Palm Coast
Last updated: 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10. A 19-year-old Georgia has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandfather on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Palm Coast. Luke Ingram, a college student in Georgia, was staying with his father, Clint Ingram, and grandfather, Darwin Ingram, at 34 Clermont Court. He is accused of murdering Darwin Ingram, 85, and charged with domestic battery by strangulation against his father Clint, 48, according to the charging affidavit.
Detention officers rush to save life of Coweta County inmate having heart attack
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The sheriff of Coweta County credits his jail staff with saving the life of an inmate that was having a heart attack. This is the second time since September the staff at the Coweta County Jail has had to rush in to save an inmate's life.
Deputies: Flagler County man charged with murdering family member, battering another
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Georgia man is under arrest after Flagler County deputies say he brutally murdered a family member and battered another early Wednesday morning. Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, GA, was arrested for second degree murder, domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting without violence, resisting with...
Georgia man charged with operating dog fighting ring with more than 100 dogs
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is now in custody after deputies say he was running a massive dog fighting ring. Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, was arrested earlier this week at his home in Paulding County. Deputies say they found 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls, on his property....
Human skeleton discovered near White County road, investigators say
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in White County said they're working to identify human skeletal remains discovered on the side of a road on Tuesday. The White County Sheriff's Office said the skeleton was found off of Duncan Bridge Road east of Cleveland. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded and...
Waffle House cook shot to death outside restaurant was not confrontational, family says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A family said they were shocked when they received news their relative was shot to death outside a Waffle House. Kaleel Goss' relatives describe him as quiet, kind and reserved. So, it surprised them when they learned someone killed him outside the DeKalb County restaurant on Flat Shoals Parkway where he worked.
A school employee forgot her purse in the restroom. She was fired and arrested for what was inside
An Oconee County Primary School employee is out of a job and facing charges. Quandra Johnson was a non-teaching staff member at Oconee County Primary School, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say she left her purse on campus overnight in a staff restroom. An employee brought...
Teenage brothers arrested in Hall County shooting death
Two teenage brothers are facing murder charges as adults in a Tuesday morning shooting near Gainesville, authorities announced Thursday.
Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies
Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
Gwinnett County woman loses thousands in rental house scam
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A woman and her boyfriend are out $2,000 after falling for a rental scheme and they’re warning others who are looking for rental homes while police investigate. Ashley Reese said she and her boyfriend gave everything they had with the hopes of living in a...
MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
Gainesville man sentenced to life for child molestation
A jury convicted a Gainesville man on Wednesday for aggravated child molestation and child molestation. Fausto Zetina-Perez, 37, of Gainesville received a life sentence after a three-day trial. He is to spend 30 years in prison and the balance of his sentence on probation with sex offender conditions. The now...
11-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in DeKalb neighborhood
An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital Wednesday after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Redan area of DeKalb County.
Man charged in murder at assisted living facility deemed incompetent to stand trial
A resident at a Palm Coast assisted living facility who was charged with the murder of another resident at that same facility last May has been declared incompetent to stand trial. Cliff Mody, 72, has been released from custody to the care of a family member following an order from...
