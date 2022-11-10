Last updated: 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10. A 19-year-old Georgia has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandfather on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Palm Coast. Luke Ingram, a college student in Georgia, was staying with his father, Clint Ingram, and grandfather, Darwin Ingram, at 34 Clermont Court. He is accused of murdering Darwin Ingram, 85, and charged with domestic battery by strangulation against his father Clint, 48, according to the charging affidavit.

