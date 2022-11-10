ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOWK

China confirms Xi to attend G-20, APEC meetings

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday confirmed President Xi Jinping will attend both the meeting of the Group of 20 industrialized countries and the gathering of Asian Pacific nations this month in his first major overseas trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
WOWK

Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift

NICE, France (AP) — A maritime rescue ship docked Friday in a southern French port carrying 230 migrants whose fates have sparked a diplomatic row between France and Italy — a dispute that’s threatening EU efforts to share around asylum-seekers. The French welcome for the Ocean Viking,...
WOWK

UN reports progress on Russia’s grain and fertilizer exports

GENEVA (AP) — Top U.N. officials updated a high-level Russian delegation Friday on progress to facilitate Russia’s exports of food and fertilizer to global markets which have faced obstacles under an expiring wartime deal that has enabled Ukraine to ship over 10 million metric tons of grain from three Black Sea ports.
The Hill

Zelensky vows to keep pushing Russia out of Ukraine after Moscow’s withdrawal from Kherson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is vowing to push Russian forces from Ukraine after Kyiv retook the strategic city of Kherson. “We will see many more such greetings,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday. “In those cities and villages that are still under occupation. We don’t forget anyone, we won’t leave anyone. Thanks to our defense operations and diplomacy, we will definitely reach our state border – all sections of the internationally recognized border of Ukraine.”
WOWK

Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two Iranian-born brothers were charged in Sweden with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for around a decade, prosecutors said Friday. One of the men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency. Authorities identified them as Peyman Kia,...

