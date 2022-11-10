Read full article on original website
China confirms Xi to attend G-20, APEC meetings
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday confirmed President Xi Jinping will attend both the meeting of the Group of 20 industrialized countries and the gathering of Asian Pacific nations this month in his first major overseas trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
Climate crisis solutions may also ease global financial shocks, Albanese to tell business leaders
Anthony Albanese will tell business leaders at the G20 summit that one of the pathways to recovery from global shocks including the pandemic and the current inflation spiral is countries working together to deal with the climate crisis. Australia’s prime minister will arrive in Bali on Monday for the G20...
Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift
NICE, France (AP) — A maritime rescue ship docked Friday in a southern French port carrying 230 migrants whose fates have sparked a diplomatic row between France and Italy — a dispute that’s threatening EU efforts to share around asylum-seekers. The French welcome for the Ocean Viking,...
UN reports progress on Russia’s grain and fertilizer exports
GENEVA (AP) — Top U.N. officials updated a high-level Russian delegation Friday on progress to facilitate Russia’s exports of food and fertilizer to global markets which have faced obstacles under an expiring wartime deal that has enabled Ukraine to ship over 10 million metric tons of grain from three Black Sea ports.
Zelensky vows to keep pushing Russia out of Ukraine after Moscow’s withdrawal from Kherson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is vowing to push Russian forces from Ukraine after Kyiv retook the strategic city of Kherson. “We will see many more such greetings,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday. “In those cities and villages that are still under occupation. We don’t forget anyone, we won’t leave anyone. Thanks to our defense operations and diplomacy, we will definitely reach our state border – all sections of the internationally recognized border of Ukraine.”
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China - White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no conflict, a White House official said on Sunday.
Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two Iranian-born brothers were charged in Sweden with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for around a decade, prosecutors said Friday. One of the men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency. Authorities identified them as Peyman Kia,...
