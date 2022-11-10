Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Terrence Hughes of Santa Barbara, 1973-2022
Terrence Hughes passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2022, at the age of 49. He was born and raised on the Eastside of Santa Barbara. He attended Franklin and Cleveland elementary schools, Santa Barbara Jr. High, Santa Barbara High School, and Santa Barbara City College where he played both basketball and football.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara, San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Qualify for CIF-SS Finals at Prelims
The Santa Barbara boys won their heat Saturday and posted the No. 3 time in Division 2 to qualify for next week's CIF-SS Finals. Santa Barbara's 59 points bested Mira Costa (73), Royal (74) and Ayala (75). "We knew we were up against some good teams, but were confident to...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: With Last Launch, Atlas V Rocket’s Red Glare Fades to Black
In the days and weeks to come, there will be plenty of post-mortems on the weirdest Election Day(s) I’ve ever seen. Some of them will be done by Noozhawk’s own professional journalists. Before I move on, however, I want to give a shout-out to four-term Goleta City Councilman...
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 11, 2022
Regarding Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen’s Nov. 4 column, “Natural Café’s Exit Exposes Downtown Santa Barbara’s Squalid Reality,” I could not agree more. My wife and I used to enjoy downtown restaurants (We’ve gone to The Chase, Joe’s Café and Jane for years), but we find little attractive about the parklets and the “pedestrian promenade.” At first glance, there appears to be more activity, but I think it’s mostly because the sidewalk activity has been pushed into State Street.
Noozhawk
Firefighters Douse Kitchen Fire on Santa Barbara’s Eastside
Firefighters responded Friday to a kitchen fire at an apartment on Santa Barbara’s Eastside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Crews were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the fire at a two-story apartment complex on the 300 block of South Voluntario Street. They found light smoke...
Noozhawk
Wind Advisory in Effect for Santa Barbara County
A wind advisory for a large portion of Santa Barbara County is scheduled to take effect Saturday evening, according to National Weather Service officials based in Oxnard. The advisory will include the Santa Ynez Mountains, including Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Carpinteria, El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, Refugio State Beach and San Marcos Pass, from 6 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.
Noozhawk
Veterans Day Ceremony at Santa Barbara Cemetery a Salute to Service
Hundreds of community members and performances by the Gold Coast Pipe Band, the Santa Barbara Choral Society and the Prime Time Band filled the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Friday morning to honor former and active military members for Veterans Day. The annual ceremony — one of several events that took...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Fire Chief Todd Tuggle Leaving for Job in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo’s new fire chief is a Cal Poly graduate with nearly two decades of experience. Todd Tuggle is replacing Keith Aggson as the head of the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, according to a city news release. Aggson announced in August that he was retiring after...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Planners Propose Major Rezoning to Build Thousands of Housing Units
Santa Barbara County planners have proposed rezoning the Glen Annie Golf Club, San Marcos Growers, Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall and several agriculture sites to potentially build thousands of new housing units. The sites were among several countywide locations released as part of the county's draft Housing Element update. The...
Noozhawk
SBCC Wins 9th Straight for First Outright APL Title Since 1991 with 65-27 Win at Santa Monica
The Santa Barbara City College Vaqueros finished a record-shattering regular season Saturday with a 65-27 win at Santa Monica College for the school’s first outright league championship since 1991. Now the Vaqueros wait to learn whether they’ll host a bowl game. Bids should come out next Friday, SBCC coach...
Noozhawk
Plan for Mini Hotel in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone Sparks Parking Debate
Henry Courtemanche grew up in Santa Barbara, and a few years ago he bought a small property in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone. The commercial building at 42 Helena Ave. had been a fish processing site. By the time Courtemanche got involved, the one-story property was empty and abandoned. He cleaned...
Noozhawk
SpaceX Leader Declares ‘We’re Here to Stay’ in Accepting Innovation Award from EconAlliance
Accepting an award for innovation, the local leader of Space Exploration Technologies shared said he's “super excited about the launch rate that we're gearing up for” and declared “we're here to stay” on the Central Coast. SpaceX received the Innovation Award from the EconAlliance during the...
Noozhawk
Audit Breaks Down Operations Spending for Isla Vista Community Services District
During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Isla Vista Community Services District spent the majority of its budget on public safety and community programs. The district was formed in 2016. In 2018, the community approved Measure R, which established a utility-user tax for the district to establish its own source of revenue.
Noozhawk
Westmont Men’s 5-Game Win Streak Comes to an End with 85-80 Loss to Corban
SALEM, Ore. — Westmont Men’s Basketball (5-1) saw their season-opening five-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night after falling 85-80 against the Corban (Ore.) Warriors (2-0). Westmont possessed an eight-point lead after the first half of play, but Corban’s clutch shooting along with Westmont’s costly turnovers led to the California-based Warriors’ first loss of the season.
Noozhawk
Andre Kelly Helps Gauchos Rebound From Rough Start to Beat Fresno State
SANTA CRUZ — Andre Kelly’s return to the Bay Area proved to be double-double trouble for Fresno State on Friday. The graduate transfer from Cal scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead UC Santa Barbara to a come-from-behind, 61-54 basketball victory at the neutral site of Kaiser Permanente Arena.
Noozhawk
Offensive Line Has Played Big Role in Bishop Diego’s Run to CIF Quarterfinals
It’s no secret to opponents what the Bishop Diego football team is going to do when it has the ball. With an offensive line that averages 280 pounds, the Cardinals (8-3) are going to pound the ball. And, with powerful backs like Qu’Ran Gossett and Misa Paiau running behind that bulldozing line, no one has been able to stop them.
Noozhawk
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on Highway 101 in Goleta
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 101 in Goleta early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. At 1:48 a.m., a car, reportedly an Uber passenger vehicle, hit the male pedestrian in the northbound lanes about a quarter-mile south of Fairview Avenue, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Makes Big Defensive Plays to Hand El Modena First Loss; Next Stop Is CIF Semifinals
Bishop Diego was stunned by a lightning-quick blow from El Modena’s quarterback on the first play from scrimmage in Saturday night’s CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinal football playoff game. Sophomore Xzavior Guess faked a handoff and used his incredible quickness and speed to break off a 68-yard touchdown run.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Sees Slight Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Remain Low
There has been a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County — with an average of 25 new cases per day, according to the county's data dashboard — and hospitalizations are continuing to decrease. According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s Friday report, the...
