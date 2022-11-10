ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Terrence Hughes of Santa Barbara, 1973-2022

Terrence Hughes passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2022, at the age of 49. He was born and raised on the Eastside of Santa Barbara. He attended Franklin and Cleveland elementary schools, Santa Barbara Jr. High, Santa Barbara High School, and Santa Barbara City College where he played both basketball and football.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 11, 2022

Regarding Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen’s Nov. 4 column, “Natural Café’s Exit Exposes Downtown Santa Barbara’s Squalid Reality,” I could not agree more. My wife and I used to enjoy downtown restaurants (We’ve gone to The Chase, Joe’s Café and Jane for years), but we find little attractive about the parklets and the “pedestrian promenade.” At first glance, there appears to be more activity, but I think it’s mostly because the sidewalk activity has been pushed into State Street.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Firefighters Douse Kitchen Fire on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Firefighters responded Friday to a kitchen fire at an apartment on Santa Barbara’s Eastside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Crews were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the fire at a two-story apartment complex on the 300 block of South Voluntario Street. They found light smoke...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Wind Advisory in Effect for Santa Barbara County

A wind advisory for a large portion of Santa Barbara County is scheduled to take effect Saturday evening, according to National Weather Service officials based in Oxnard. The advisory will include the Santa Ynez Mountains, including Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Carpinteria, El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, Refugio State Beach and San Marcos Pass, from 6 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Veterans Day Ceremony at Santa Barbara Cemetery a Salute to Service

Hundreds of community members and performances by the Gold Coast Pipe Band, the Santa Barbara Choral Society and the Prime Time Band filled the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Friday morning to honor former and active military members for Veterans Day. The annual ceremony — one of several events that took...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Audit Breaks Down Operations Spending for Isla Vista Community Services District

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Isla Vista Community Services District spent the majority of its budget on public safety and community programs. The district was formed in 2016. In 2018, the community approved Measure R, which established a utility-user tax for the district to establish its own source of revenue.
Westmont Men’s 5-Game Win Streak Comes to an End with 85-80 Loss to Corban

SALEM, Ore. — Westmont Men’s Basketball (5-1) saw their season-opening five-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night after falling 85-80 against the Corban (Ore.) Warriors (2-0). Westmont possessed an eight-point lead after the first half of play, but Corban’s clutch shooting along with Westmont’s costly turnovers led to the California-based Warriors’ first loss of the season.
WESTMONT, CA
Andre Kelly Helps Gauchos Rebound From Rough Start to Beat Fresno State

SANTA CRUZ — Andre Kelly’s return to the Bay Area proved to be double-double trouble for Fresno State on Friday. The graduate transfer from Cal scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead UC Santa Barbara to a come-from-behind, 61-54 basketball victory at the neutral site of Kaiser Permanente Arena.
FRESNO, CA
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on Highway 101 in Goleta

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 101 in Goleta early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. At 1:48 a.m., a car, reportedly an Uber passenger vehicle, hit the male pedestrian in the northbound lanes about a quarter-mile south of Fairview Avenue, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
GOLETA, CA

