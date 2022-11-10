Regarding Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen’s Nov. 4 column, “Natural Café’s Exit Exposes Downtown Santa Barbara’s Squalid Reality,” I could not agree more. My wife and I used to enjoy downtown restaurants (We’ve gone to The Chase, Joe’s Café and Jane for years), but we find little attractive about the parklets and the “pedestrian promenade.” At first glance, there appears to be more activity, but I think it’s mostly because the sidewalk activity has been pushed into State Street.

