coloradopolitics.com
WADHAMS | Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline
The most important question going into election 2022 was whether Republicans could rebound after devastating defeats in 2018 and 2020 when opposition to President Donald Trump propelled Democrats to their most dominant position since the 1930s. Opportunities abounded in races for governor, U.S. senator, attorney general, secretary of state and...
coloradopolitics.com
Has the GOP lost Colorado for a 'generation'?
The prevailing sentiment following the thumping Republicans suffered on Tuesday in Colorado argues that a combination of factors contributed to their sweeping defeat, chiefly that Donald Trump remains a drag on the GOP among state voters and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to undo Roe v. Wade served as a shot in the arm for Democrats despite the headwinds of soaring inflation and a high crime rate heading into the midterm elections.
coloradopolitics.com
CRONIN & LOEVY | Dem dominance continues in Colorado
Relying mostly on historic voting behavior patterns and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings, most analysts predicted a red wave would wash ashore in the 2022 November elections and put many more Republicans in office. But the expected voter reaction against Biden's presidency did not materialize. blue undertow, difficult to...
Summit Daily News
Rep. Julie McCluskie selected as next speaker of the Colorado House, bringing Western Slope voice to top job
State Rep. Julie McCluskie was selected Friday by her Democratic colleagues to serve as the next speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives when the legislature reconvenes next year, bringing a Western Slope voice to one of the top jobs at the Capitol. The three top leadership posts in the...
coloradopolitics.com
LATEST: Boebert, Frisch watch and wait as ballot count inches ahead in too-close-to-call Colorado race
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert held on to a razor-thin lead on Saturday in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic challenger Adam Frisch trailed the Republican by just over 1,000 votes. Frisch led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead early on Thursday and has...
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
kunc.org
Colorado Latinos overwhelmingly voted for Democrats despite Republican hopes to win them over
A new exit poll from the Colorado Latino Policy Agenda shows Latino voters in Colorado overwhelmingly voted for Democratic candidates in this year’s midterm elections. It also finds the majority of Latino voters supported key ballot measures. The poll is conducted around elections every two years. This year, it...
realvail.com
Veterans’ groups critical in calling out Boebert during first term, close campaign
On this Veterans Day — with control of both the U.S. Senate and House (including Colorado’s 3rd District) still up for grabs — it’s important to look at the role veterans’ groups have played in the campaign for the Western Slope and southern Colorado seat currently held by Republican Lauren Boebert.
coloradopolitics.com
Income tax cut a promising Colorado conservative win
Voters this week cut Colorado’s income tax. It was the one bright spot in an otherwise bleak election year for conservatives in the state. It was also the second consecutive election in which voters approved an income tax cut on the ballot. If the organization behind the tax cut has its way, the measure will go down in history as just one more step on a path to zero income tax.
coloradopolitics.com
Meet Monica Duran, Colorado House majority leader
Colorado's House Democratic Caucus elected Rep. Monica Duran as the new majority leader of the state House of Representatives on Friday. Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, was first elected to the House in 2018 after working in the dental industry for more than three decades. She was reelected in 2020 and again on Tuesday, with her current term ending in 2024.
berthoudsurveyor.com
Armagost wins House District 64
On Tuesday night voters overwhelmingly backed Republican Ryan Armagost for Colorado State House District 64 which includes Berthoud. Armagost soundly defeated Democrat Richard Webster of Greeley by a 61 to 39 percent margin. Both Armagost and Webster were first-time candidates for political office and leaned on their community experience in their respective campaigns.
Summit Daily News
The “David vs. Goliath” battle at the heart of Colorado’s liquor votes
Coloradans, in a series of surprise results Tuesday, overwhelmingly rejected one measure that would have allowed liquor stores the ability to operate unlimited locations. In another, citizens seem to have shot down a vote that would have permitted third-party companies like Instacart to deliver alcohol to your home. And a third vote — allowing wine to be sold at grocery and convenience stores — is trailing in a vote that’s still too close to call.
denverite.com
Colorado’s new HOA law has stopped foreclosure cases in one Green Valley Ranch subdivision
Earlier this year, city officials called an emergency meeting on something they’d not dealt with before: They learned Green Valley Ranch residents were fighting potential foreclosures on their homes in cases brought to court by their homeowners’ associations. For years, Colorado HOAs had the power to pursue liens...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado voters decriminalize 'magic mushrooms'
Colorado voters have approved a ballot measure to decriminalize hallucinogenic compounds in magic mushrooms. Proposition 122 passed with 52.41% of the over 2.24 million votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office as of 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Associated Press officially declared the measure's victory Friday afternoon.
coloradopolitics.com
SLOAN | When will the GOP slide in Colorado cease?
Concerning the election that just passed, a few observations:. The “red wave," anticipated even by Democrats, did not come to pass, at least not to the magnitude expected. By any accounting, this election cycle offered everything needed for a broad and decisive Republican victory — a deeply unpopular Democratic president in Joe Biden, an incompetent administration, record high inflation, rising crime rates, broad uncertainty. All the recipe for another 2010-style “shellacking."
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
coloradopolitics.com
LATEST: Lauren Boebert maintains lead over Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd CD as vote count continues
Editor's note: Scroll to the bottom for an interactive map of the unofficial results for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert clung to a slim lead over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch on Thursday as counties in Colorado's sprawling 3rd Congressional District continued to count ballots. As of...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado House Democrats postpone leadership elections as they await election results
The House Democratic caucus postponed its scheduled leadership elections Thursday after the race for Speaker of the House became dependent upon the votes of candidates who haven't officially won their races yet. The caucus convened with 46 members who are all currently winning their House races. However, House Speaker Alec...
Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
Red or blue, 3rd District voters say respect is key
Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is composed of 27 counties. Most of the district is politically split down the middle following the race between incumbent Lauren Boebert and her challenger, Adam Frisch.
