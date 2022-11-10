ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State



coloradopolitics.com

WADHAMS | Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline

The most important question going into election 2022 was whether Republicans could rebound after devastating defeats in 2018 and 2020 when opposition to President Donald Trump propelled Democrats to their most dominant position since the 1930s. Opportunities abounded in races for governor, U.S. senator, attorney general, secretary of state and...
Has the GOP lost Colorado for a 'generation'?

The prevailing sentiment following the thumping Republicans suffered on Tuesday in Colorado argues that a combination of factors contributed to their sweeping defeat, chiefly that Donald Trump remains a drag on the GOP among state voters and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to undo Roe v. Wade served as a shot in the arm for Democrats despite the headwinds of soaring inflation and a high crime rate heading into the midterm elections.
CRONIN & LOEVY | Dem dominance continues in Colorado

Relying mostly on historic voting behavior patterns and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings, most analysts predicted a red wave would wash ashore in the 2022 November elections and put many more Republicans in office. But the expected voter reaction against Biden's presidency did not materialize. blue undertow, difficult to...
Income tax cut a promising Colorado conservative win

Voters this week cut Colorado’s income tax. It was the one bright spot in an otherwise bleak election year for conservatives in the state. It was also the second consecutive election in which voters approved an income tax cut on the ballot. If the organization behind the tax cut has its way, the measure will go down in history as just one more step on a path to zero income tax.
Meet Monica Duran, Colorado House majority leader

Colorado's House Democratic Caucus elected Rep. Monica Duran as the new majority leader of the state House of Representatives on Friday. Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, was first elected to the House in 2018 after working in the dental industry for more than three decades. She was reelected in 2020 and again on Tuesday, with her current term ending in 2024.
Armagost wins House District 64

On Tuesday night voters overwhelmingly backed Republican Ryan Armagost for Colorado State House District 64 which includes Berthoud. Armagost soundly defeated Democrat Richard Webster of Greeley by a 61 to 39 percent margin. Both Armagost and Webster were first-time candidates for political office and leaned on their community experience in their respective campaigns.
The “David vs. Goliath” battle at the heart of Colorado’s liquor votes

Coloradans, in a series of surprise results Tuesday, overwhelmingly rejected one measure that would have allowed liquor stores the ability to operate unlimited locations. In another, citizens seem to have shot down a vote that would have permitted third-party companies like Instacart to deliver alcohol to your home. And a third vote — allowing wine to be sold at grocery and convenience stores — is trailing in a vote that’s still too close to call.
Colorado voters decriminalize 'magic mushrooms'

Colorado voters have approved a ballot measure to decriminalize hallucinogenic compounds in magic mushrooms. Proposition 122 passed with 52.41% of the over 2.24 million votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office as of 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Associated Press officially declared the measure's victory Friday afternoon.
SLOAN | When will the GOP slide in Colorado cease?

Concerning the election that just passed, a few observations:. The “red wave," anticipated even by Democrats, did not come to pass, at least not to the magnitude expected. By any accounting, this election cycle offered everything needed for a broad and decisive Republican victory — a deeply unpopular Democratic president in Joe Biden, an incompetent administration, record high inflation, rising crime rates, broad uncertainty. All the recipe for another 2010-style “shellacking."
Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
