*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Would you call the police on one of your own family members? That was the dilemma three of my young neighbors faced when their father wouldn't stop driving drunk. They tried everything to dissuade their dad from getting behind the wheel of his car, but their father wouldn't listen until finally, his oldest son had enough.

3 DAYS AGO