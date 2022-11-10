ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Awakes from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again

"I never would've made it without her," Andrew Mackenzie says of wife Kristy Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie were heading home from a family celebration on Father's Day in June when a car collided with his motorcycle — a near-fatal accident that sent both of them to the ER. When the 58-year-old Virginia man awoke from the traumatic event in a hospital bed, his wife of 37 years realized they were living yet another nightmare: he thought it was 1993. "He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy,...
Tracey Folly

Teen calls cops on drunk dad after repeatedly begging him not to drive

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Would you call the police on one of your own family members? That was the dilemma three of my young neighbors faced when their father wouldn't stop driving drunk. They tried everything to dissuade their dad from getting behind the wheel of his car, but their father wouldn't listen until finally, his oldest son had enough.
lovewhatmatters.com

My Daughter Was Born Still, Then She Gifted Me With Her Baby Sister

Disclaimer: This story contains details pertaining to stillbirth/child loss that may be upsetting to some. “We always wanted a big family, my husband and I. However, we didn’t envision placing a tiny white coffin 2 feet in the dirt on that summer day. We met when we volunteered in...
Jason's World

Man cancels going out with his family to take care of his sick wife

People Enjoying A Meal In A RestaurantPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. It's always nice to be able to see your family when everyone is in good spirits. However, if you have to cancel on them they can sometimes get the wrong idea. Would your family get mad if you cancelled going out to take care of a loved one?
BBC

Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident

A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Old-fashioned custom is still the best way to say ‘thanks!’

DEAR ABBY: I was taught to write handwritten thank-you notes when I received a gift. Over the last few years, my gifts have been acknowledged with a brief text, Facebook post, a photo or not at all. I enjoy giving gifts, but the lack of response I receive from today's younger folks leaves me feeling frustrated and dismissed. Must I adapt my expectations to a new normal in etiquette? -- MANNERLY MISTER IN TENNESSEE DEAR MANNERLY MISTER: The topic of thank-you notes is one of the most common complaints I get from readers. While there's no excuse for not acknowledging a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Mail

'My daughter's hero': Dramatic moment police officers rush into Missouri home to save ONE-month-old infant with RSV after she stopped breathing

Two Missouri police officers are being credited with saving an infant's life after dramatic bodycam footage showed the pair sprinting into the house of an unconscious baby and performing CPR until she began breathing again. Officers Richard DuCaine and Charles Owen responded to the home of Tajanea Allen last week...
KANSAS CITY, MO

