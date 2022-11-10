Former National Grid Director Joins Reactive Technologies as Chief Strategic Growth Officer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--

Reactive Technologies, a UK and Finland-based grid resilience technology company, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team, appointing Duncan Burt as Chief Strategic Growth Officer.

Duncan was formerly Operations Director for the GB Electricity and Gas Transmission Grids and Chief Sustainability Officer for National Grid Group. In these roles, he oversaw the development of the British Power Grid as it became the fastest decarbonizing grid in the G20, saw the first coal-free operation of the GB electricity system, and set a strategy for zero carbon operation by 2025. Alongside this, Duncan worked closely with a range of TSOs across the globe in the run-up to COP26 in Glasgow, and was named one of the Global Top 100 Sustainability leaders by Sustainability Magazine.

As Chief Strategic Growth Officer, Duncan will join Reactive’s executive team to support the growth and development of new and existing services that are key to operating power grids with growing levels of renewable generation. These include the company’s first-of-its-kind inertia measurement system, Grid-Sonar ™, and a growing product offering that supports grid operators with the deep data and monitoring capabilities they need to support zero carbon grids.

“I am very proud to be joining Reactive Technologies at such a critical moment for climate change,” Duncan said. “I have worked closely with Reactive Technologies, winner of the BNEF 2022 Pioneer award, for many years and believe that the innovation, deep data, and technology that Reactive has developed will be key to creating secure, zero carbon grids across the globe.”

Commenting on the appointment, Marc Borrett, CEO said, “There is a pressing need to transition to secure, zero carbon grids, and our customers across the globe are asking us to help them deliver this at pace. Duncan brings with him a wealth of experience in how to deliver and operate low carbon grids that will be invaluable to our customers as they work with us to develop the next generation of high-performance tools for a grid increasingly powered by renewables.”

About Reactive Technologies

Reactive Technologies is a grid resilience technology company helping grid operators, electric utilities, and regulators transition to net zero and ensure resilient renewables-based power grids. Reactive’s products, including the first-of-its-kind Grid-Sonar ™ technology, bring unprecedented transparency to grid operations by measuring grid inertia and other functions with a high degree of accuracy–a vast improvement over the projections and estimates they are replacing. Reactive has worked with some of the most advanced electric utilities in the world and consistently delivers accurate grid data that informs better planning, full utilization of electricity supplies, and cost savings while enabling an accelerated transition to clean energy. Reactive is backed by several of the world’s leading climate tech venture and management firms, including BGF, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Eaton, and Accenture Ventures. Reactive Technologies is a 2022 Bloomberg New Energy Finance Pioneers winner.

