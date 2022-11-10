ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Five Things We Learned

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvyjM_0j5Yrgfv00

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's loss to Manchester City on Wednesday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

1. Marc Cucurella Shows Signs Of Life

In front of a manager that pursued him heavily over the summer, the Spaniard performed as well as he has in recent weeks. This will serve as encouragement to any Chelsea fans starting to get nervous about him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUUq0_0j5Yrgfv00

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

2. Armando Broja Continues To Struggle To Be Effective

He will never be faulted for his effort levels, but Armando Broja has struggled to make things come off since his goal against Wolves. He will need to get back into form soon.

3. Lewis Hall One For the Future

The young left-back shined against Guardiola's men, giving fans a glimpse of the next potential graduate of the famed academy at Cobham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qaDV_0j5Yrgfv00

IMAGO / PA Images

4. Kai Havertz A Bright Spot

Much like Cucurella, the German forward was effective against City, even in his reduced role off the bench. There have been many false dawns with Hazertz but hopefully, he can kick on from this bright cameo.

5. Graham Potter Needs Time

Pep Guardiola said it best: Graham Potter needs time to work at Chelsea. Fans have seen what he has accomplished at Brighton and need to remember he needs time to get things at Chelsea how he wants them.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?

Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
NBC Sports

Arsenal hits break with five-point Premier League table lead

Martin Odegaard scored a pair of goals to give Arsenal a five-point lead atop the Premier League table following a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday. Arsenal’s 12-1-1 record through 14 matches gives it a five-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League table, seven points clear of Newcastle and 14 ahead of fifth-place Manchester United.
BBC

He is calm on the ball, like the blonde version of Alisson - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says that Caoimhin Kelleher must not risk trying to become a number one goalkeeper at the wrong club. Kelleher saved three penalties to help Liverpool knock Derby out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. "He is an outstanding goalie and he is our goalie," said Klopp. "It is...
BBC

Celtic fined £15,350 for fans' anti-monarchy banner by Uefa

Celtic have been fined £15,350 by Uefa after their fans displayed an anti-monarchy banner during last month's Champions League game with RB Leipzig in Glasgow. They had already been fined just over £13,000 after a similar banner had been brought out during their game against Shakhtar Donetsk in September.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...

Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy