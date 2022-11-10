Read full article on original website
Related
Theo James' First White Lotus Full Frontal Scene Already Has The Internet Abuzz
Theo James dropped trou in The White Lotus season premiere, and according to the actor, it's only the beginning of his on-screen nudity this season (much to the delight of the internet). Viewers of the HBO series were anything but shy when it came to sharing their opinions about James'...
A Timeline of HBO's Dominance at the Emmys
At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, on the backs of wins for Succession and The White Lotus, HBO once again stood head and shoulders above its competition. The premium cabler beat back the threat of Netflix to take back the lead in total nominations, and, along with its streaming platform HBO Max, took home 38 total awards. HBO knows all about being the upstart at the Emmys; the rise of streamers over the last few years is a reflection of HBO's own journey.
The Firefly Lane Season 2 Trailer Dives Deeper Into Kate & Tully's Lifelong Friendship
Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl) are going through some serious stuff in the trailer for Firefly Lane's final season. From legal battles and romantic entanglements to unexpected drama and family secrets, Firefly Lane Season 2 will see these best friends navigate just about everything life has to offer. As we experience the BFFs' journeys at present, we'll also jump back in time to the '70s and '80s, where high school and burgeoning careers shape the women and their friendship. While it may seem like these ladies are in it for the long haul, the trailer also hints that a dramatic event may put an end to the 30-year friendship that has kept them afloat since they were teenagers.
Pitch Perfect Goes Global in Peacock's Bumper in Berlin Trailer
Pitch Perfect is headed overseas in the trailer for Bumper in Berlin. Adam Devine reprises his role from the film franchise in the Peacock spin-off, a series that sees the fan-favorite character venture to Berlin when he learns one of his TikTok has gone viral in Germany. While pursuing his dreams of becoming an international pop star, he discovers the path to success might not be as easy as he'd hoped.
Netflix Mines the Last Blockbuster in America for Laughs, Titans Kicks Off Season 4
Netflix plays on viewers’ sense of nostalgia today with Blockbuster, a workplace comedy set in the last Blockbuster Video in America. Created by Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Vanessa Ramos, the half-hour sitcom stars Randall Park as a Blockbuster manager determined to survive the digital age. Also today: HBO...
The View Celebrates Halloween as Classic Television Characters
Listen to our View in Review podcast. It wouldn't be Halloween without The View's annual spectacular, and this year, the ladies one-upped themselves as iconic television characters. As always, the episode began with a pre-taped bit that saw the co-hosts, gathered on a 1960s sitcom set, debate what to do...
Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat & More Join Severance Season 2
The cast of Severance is growing. Apple TV+ announced today that the sci-fi workplace drama had added eight new cast members including Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), John Noble, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat (Search Party, Arrrested Development), and Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie, Unbelievable).
Let's Decode The Clues in The White Lotus Season 2 Premiere
Forget the midterm elections or the holiday season: The only thing worth discussing this fall is whose dead body is floating in the ocean in Season 2 of The White Lotus. Is it a character we’ve met, or someone who’s going to show up later? Are there other dead bodies littering the resort, as one of the staffers suggests? Does that mean there’s a psycho on the loose, or that someone mixed a bad batch of negronis?
Netflix's Inside Man Cheapens Itself In Its Quest for Laughs
From the outset, Inside Man is explicit about its commitment to comedy — Stanley Tucci’s character is even named Jefferson Grieff, a cheeky play on words for a convicted murderer awaiting execution. And while the BBC-Netflix series is by no means the first crime drama to employ dark humor, it’s cheapened by its insistence on undercutting its subject matter with gags.
Yellowstone Prequel Starring Harrison Ford Gets Premiere Date
1923 has a premiere date. The Yellowstone prequel, helmed by Taylor Sheridan, will debut in December. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the series will explore the colorful past of the Duttons, when "pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."
Netflix Set to Expand The Sandman with New Episodes
More installments of The Sandman are coming. After debuting on Netflix back in August, the comic book series adaptation has finally been renewed for more episodes. The streamer announced that the world of the series "will continue to expand" and adapt stories from other graphic novels in The Sandman series, though episode count and story details are being kept secret for now.
Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Gets Tense New Teaser & Premiere Date
Taylor Sheridan continues to dominate TV. The prolific creator behind Yellowstone will soon premiere the second season of Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, and the Season 2 teaser hints at an explosive season ahead. Starring Jeremy Renner (The Avengers), Mayor of Kingstown explores the American prison system and the industry...
Glee Was Originally 'The NC-17 Version of Show Choir', Says Ryan Murphy
Glee wasn't always the network-friendly musical comedy we know today. During an appearance on the inaugural episode of the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast hosted by Glee cast members Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), show creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the series started out as something very different than its final form.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Won't Premiere Until 2024
Don't expect to see any new episodes of House of the Dragon in 2023. Fans may be itching for new installments of the Game of Thrones spin-off after last weekend's explosive season finale, but HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys says they'll have to be patient. "Don’t...
Who's Going to Die in The White Lotus Season 2?
The White Lotus has reopened its doors, beckoning viewers back for another season of acidic satire, breathtaking vistas, and rich people who remain blithely uninterested in the world around them. Season 2 of the HBO "limited" series moves the action to Sicily, where a new group of VIPs — played by Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, a returning Jennifer Coolidge, and more — is ready to indulge in everything except perhaps a little self-awareness.
Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Cast in Disney+ Wandavision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While few details about his character are known, Locke is reportedly set to play the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off. The Marvel/Disney+ series will see Hahn reprise her villainous WandaVision role Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as Dottie.
Siegfried & Roy Miniseries from Only Murders in the Building Co-Creator Headed to Apple TV+
A Siegfried & Roy miniseries is in the works at Apple TV+. Based on the Apple original podcast Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, the series is written and executive produced by Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman. The podcast was released in January 2022 to widely positive reviews.
Ryan Murphy Says He Contacted '20 of the Victims' Families and Friends' While Preparing for Dahmer Series
Ryan Murphy says he and his team reached out to many victims' family and friends for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. While the record-breaking Netflix original has received some backlash from victims' families, Dahmer creator Murphy claims they reached out with the hopes of having people close to the victims involved with the series.
Hein’s Picks: Rescued by Netflix, Manifest Returns to a Changed World
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
The Crown Cast: Meet the New Faces Portraying the Royal Family in Season 5
Welcome back to Buckingham Palace. Two years after it last graced our screens, The Crown returns to Netflix for its fifth season on November 9. Season 5 will track the royal family throughout the 1990s, with Imelda Staunton replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki taking over as Prince Charles and Princess Diana, respectively. Beyond the main cast, The Crown Season 5 will also introduce teenage Prince William (Senan West), a new Princess Anne (Claudia Harrison), and two prime ministers who left their mark on British politics, John Major (Johnny Lee Miller) and Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel).
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0