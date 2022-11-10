Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kerr Not Thinking of Benching Klay Thompson Amid Struggles
The start of the 2022–23 season hasn’t been what the Warriors imagined, just a few months removed from winning their fourth NBA championship in eight years. A 4–7 record through the first 11 games has some fans thinking that Golden State should make a dramatic change to the lineup by benching Klay Thompson.
Lakers News: Kings-Lakers Injury Report
Your Los Angeles Lakers will play host to De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and the rest of the visiting Sacramento Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena. But they'll be doing so somewhat short-staffed. Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports that L.A. All-Star forward LeBron James will be sitting due to...
Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Game Preview
The Hornets will run it back against the Miami Heat tonight at 8 PM EST, in Miami once again. On Thursday, the Hornets went to overtime with the Heat, after overcoming a 3rd quarter 15-point deficit. However, the Hornets still fell short, as they lost 112-117. The Hornets have lost seven games in a row and now sit with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 3-10.
Max Strus’ 31 Points Leads The Miami Heat Past The Charlotte Hornets Saturday
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro missed his third straight game because of a sprained ankle. The good thing is the Heat know they have a capable backup at shooting guard. Max Strus scored 31 points, including eight 3-pointers in the Heat's 132-115 victory Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena.
Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?
On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
Cowboys Shouldn’t Sign OBJ? Deion & Haley Look-Back
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. I know Jerry Jones’ strategy – Charles Haley and Deion Sanders in the 1990s still resonate – of holding his nose, focusing the spotlight and acquiring a player strongly disliked by the Dallas Cowboys fanbase worked in the past. And I’m fully aware it’s been 26 seasons since his team has sniffed a Super Bowl.
Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Punishment Amid Criticism
After reportedly meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver offered his first public comments Thursday regarding the Nets star in the wake of his recent suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Silver spoke optimistically about...
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Says Thursday’s Win Against Charlotte Hornets Was A “Breakthrough”
"You don't always have an absolute solve and solution in this league but I think this was important for us," Spoelstra said. "You go through four straight games and I say this respectfully but in the majority of the games, three-plus quarters in the last four games, I felt like we've played than our opponent.
Joel Embiid Discusses Doc Rivers’ Critical Decision vs. Hawks
It was clear from the start of Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks that the Philadelphia 76ers would have a tough outing. As Philadelphia shot just 35 percent from the field and 12 percent from beyond the arc in the first quarter of action, they trailed by double-digits as early as the second quarter.
