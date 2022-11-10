Read full article on original website
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
Ventura County Reporter
De Colores Festival: Celebrating art, culture and its local champions
Those who attend the 27th annual De Colores Art and Music Festival on Nov. 12 at the Agriculture Museum in Santa Paula will be embraced — in spirit — by two of Ventura County’s greatest champions of art, Latinx culture and social justice. One would be the...
kvta.com
A Week's Worth Of Wind During The Next Several Days
Get ready for a week's worth of wind. Strong winds out of the north will finish the weekend in Santa Barbara County and the I-5 corridor. Then, by mid week, moderate to strong northeast or Santa Ana winds will rake much of Ventura County. Those northeast winds could range between...
dcd.com
Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank - Thousand Oaks, California
The Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank, founded in 1971, is an organization that provides food assistance within the Conejo Valley of Southern California. Originally situated in a small house measuring just 700 square feet, the organization subsists mainly off private donations and funding. As the needs of the community have grown throughout the years, Manna was in desperate need of more space and upgraded facilities to meet a growing demand for services.
Ventura County Reporter
Veterans Day events in Camarillo, Oxnard to honor those who serve
Veterans Day is important to Bob Harris even though he never served in the military himself. Harris is the executive director of the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation (GCVF) in Camarillo, and was inspired to take the job four years ago because of his experience caring for his father who served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division in the 1950s.
Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home
Santa Barbara City firefighters responded the call involving a garage fire that broke out this morning. The post Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location
World-famous Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele officially opened a beachside Santa Barbara location Wednesday for the central coast community to grab a slice. The post L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Well known comedian who was longtime Conejo Valley resident dies
A popular comedian who was a Conejo Valley resident for decades has died. His full name was Leo Gallagher, but he simply went by Gallagher. He performed thousands of shows over four decades. As part of his act, he would use a sledge hammer which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” showering...
kclu.org
Search continues for Ventura County woman who disappeared under alarming circumstances
A Ventura County woman is missing, and there's a lot of concern surrounding her disappearance. Emily Castillo came home to the Simi Valley apartment she shared with her sister Rachel Thursday night to find no one there. But, there was what police called a substantial amount of blood around the apartment. And, the missing 25-year-old's keys, phone, and car were all there.
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
kclu.org
South Coast city donates land for construction of affordable townhome project
A South Coast city has taken another step towards dealing with the affordable housing crisis in the region. The City of Thousand Oaks donated nearly four acres of land to the non-profit group Housing Land Trust Ventura County for development of an affordable townhome project. Plans call for the property...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night
The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 11-17
Just as the nights are getting longer and that dreaded seasonal depression is setting in, light displays are cropping up all over Southern California brighten up our lives. The darker nights are also ushering in some holiday themed events like a preview of the sequel to “A Christmas Story” and a musical of a certain red-nosed reindeer. If you prefer to hold off on the holiday celebrations, keep reading for all the fun events happening in the Southland this week—from musical performances to a taco and margarita festival.
Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead
Various emergency response teams including Santa Barbara County Fire and Goleta Fire Departments were on the scene of a surfer rescue at Guadalupe Beach around 9:30 a.m. The post Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
theregistrysocal.com
100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing
SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
Ventura County Reporter
Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule
Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
kvta.com
Storm Finally Arrived In Ventura County
(Photo of Tuesday's downpour in Santa Paula by KVTA's Tom Spence) Update--The storm that was promised for a water-starved Ventura County finally showed up Tuesday afternoon with some significant rain. Most of the county received a heavy drenching and the storm forced closure of Highway 33 north of the Ojai...
56 animals face euthanasia at southeast LA County shelter
Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
