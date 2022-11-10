Sea Otters: 'Keystone species'

Sea otters play a critical ecological role along the Oregon Coast as a "keystone species" of the kelp ecosystem, according to Peter Hatch of the Elakha Alliance and Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians Cultural Resources office.

The term keystone means a species that has a disproportionately large effect on its environment relative to its abundance. Sea otters have been missing from Oregon’s ecosystem for 110 years, but that is only a fraction of the amount of time they thrived here, Hatch states in a release.

Hatch will discuss sea otters at the Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society monthly speaker series meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

He will be discussing indigenous uses of marine mammals and the project to restore sea otters along the Oregon Coast. He will be discussing the cultural, historical and ecological significance of sea otters and the reintroduction plan. This is an educational program design to to learn directly from a Native American.

Hatch is the Secretary of the Elakha Alliance. He received his B.A. from Brown University. He worked at the National Museum of the American Indian before taking his current position as Historical Researcher and Cultural Resources Technician in the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians Cultural Resources office.

Hatch is a member of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. He’s been fishing, clamming and crabbing in Lincoln County his entire life, and he said he wants to ensure that his descendants can always do the same.

Registration on Eventbrite is required to receive the Zoom link and password. Register here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/acs-oregon-chapter-speaker-series-tickets-438683001667

The presentation is free and open to the public. Sign in information will be emailed after registration closes at 5 p.m. Friday Nov. 11.

Contact Joy Primrose, ACS Oregon Chapter President at marine_lover4ever@yahoo.com or 541-517-8754 for more information.

The American Cetacean Society protects whales, dolphins, porpoises, and their habitats. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in San Pedro, CA. Information on the ACS can be found on the website: www.acsonline.org