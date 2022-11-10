Responsibility for the missile strike in Poland is still being established. But the way countries responded to the incident before the facts were known was revealing. Ukraine was swift to blame Russia. President Zelensky called it "a Russian missile attack on collective security" and as such "a very significant escalation". Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was "a conspiracy theory" to suggest missiles were part of Ukrainian air defences. These claims about Russia subsequently appear unfounded.

