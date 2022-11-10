Read full article on original website
BBC
Rishi Sunak urges Russia to 'get out' of Ukraine at G20
Rishi Sunak has urged Russia to "get out of Ukraine," as he condemned its "barbaric" invasion at the G20 summit of world leaders. At a meeting attended by Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the British PM said the UK would "back Ukraine for as long as it takes". Mr Sunak...
BBC
Iran organised 10 kidnap and death plots, MI5 says
There have been at least 10 potential threats by Iran to kidnap or kill British or UK-based people this year. The figure was revealed by the head of MI5, Ken McCallum, in his annual update on threats facing the UK. Mr McCallum also warned the UK "must be ready for...
BBC
Russian anger as UN calls for reparations over invasion of Ukraine
Russia has angrily rejected international calls for it to pay for war damage it has inflicted in Ukraine. It comes after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution saying Russia should face the consequences of its actions, including paying reparations. General Assembly resolutions carry symbolic weight, but do not have...
BBC
Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
BBC
Ukraine war: Wagner chief Prigozhin defends brutal killing video
The head of private Russian military group Wagner has defended a brutal video apparently showing the death of a mercenary who defected to Ukraine. Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin said unverified footage of Yevgeny Nuzhin, 55, being struck with a sledgehammer was "a dog's death for a dog". The convicted murderer...
BBC
Ukraine war: Zambia demands answers for death of student Lemekhani Nyirenda
Zambia has demanded answers over the death of a student who was fighting for Russia in Ukraine. Lusaka has asked Moscow "to urgently provide information on the circumstances" surrounding Lemekhani Nyirenda's death. The 23-year-old, a student at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute, had been serving nine years in jail for...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Zelensky's Kherson warning, war letters and watermelon
A "long and difficult path" remains for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned, days after Russian forces withdrew from Kherson. But "step by step, we are moving towards all the occupied territories of our country", he told soldiers on a surprise visit to the southern city. Losing Kherson is a...
BBC
Ukraine war: Poland missile strike reveals Nato divisions
Responsibility for the missile strike in Poland is still being established. But the way countries responded to the incident before the facts were known was revealing. Ukraine was swift to blame Russia. President Zelensky called it "a Russian missile attack on collective security" and as such "a very significant escalation". Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was "a conspiracy theory" to suggest missiles were part of Ukrainian air defences. These claims about Russia subsequently appear unfounded.
BBC
Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
BBC
Iran protests: Tehran court sentences first person to death over unrest
A court in Iran has issued the first death sentence to a person arrested for taking part in the protests that have engulfed the country, state media say. A Revolutionary Court in Tehran found the defendant, who was not named, had set fire to a government facility and was guilty of "enmity against God".
BBC
Iran hands out more death sentences to anti-government protesters
Four people have been sentenced to death on the charge of "enmity against God" in connection with the recent anti-government protests in Iran. Revolutionary Courts in Tehran said one of the unnamed "rioters" hit and killed a policeman with his car, the judiciary's Mizan news agency said. The second possessed...
BBC
Iran protests: Fact-checking claims of '15,000 death sentences'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a social media post containing a misleading claim that Iranian authorities have imposed the death penalty on 15,000 detained protesters. The claim went viral on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and TikTok this week. So far, over 15,000 protesters are estimated to have been arrested in...
