Heat’s Omer Yurtseven expected to undergo ankle surgery, but return this season still possible
Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven intends to undergo surgery on his injured left ankle this upcoming week, barring a change of heart, multiple league sources told the Miami Herald.
UFC 281: Drake loses millions after Israel Adesanya loses to Alex Pereira
Drake took a shot in the wallet on Saturday night when his bet on Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira failed to pay off at UFC 281.
