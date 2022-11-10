Read full article on original website
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
Power Couple Celebrate Engagement At The Howey Mansion In Florida
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride Magazine, Issue No. 26, Jamekia & Austin’s engagement session is a testament to their love and ultimate power couple status with high fashion looks, glam makeup, and gorgeous backdrops. When these two first met at Florida A&M University in 2014, it didn’t take long for...
Wedding Planning Advice On The Busiest Wedding Day of 2022
Today, October 22, 2022, will be the biggest wedding day of the year. But what exactly makes this date so special? And how do planners navigate the busiest wedding planning season of the year?. To find out, we chatted via email with accomplished New Orleans Event Planner, Delia King, of...
Danielle Brooks Wedding in Miami Was a Muna Coterie Affair
Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal Magazine, Issue No. 26, Danielle Brooks shares her love story, details from her “Chocolate Love” themed wedding, and more in this exclusive interview. We love Danielle Brooks! From her role as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black,...
Colorful Summer Floral Inspiration at the Luxmore Grande Estate
Featured in Munaluchi Bride Magazine, Issue No. 26, this Styled Shoots Across America and Intrigued Events Workshop set the scene for colorful summer floral inspiration bursting with vibrant details!. While winter is creeping up on us, this shoot is the perfect inspiration for those planning a summer wedding for 2023!...
Vintage Engagement Session in Kingston, Jamaica
Tiffany and Yannick’s vintage engagement session in Kingston, Jamaica was filled with timeless romantic details, including a classic 1969 Camaro Chevy, pastel florals, and a historic venue. Set at the historic Fort Charles (Port Royal) in Kingston, Jamaica, Tiffany and Yannick’s engagement session was everything classy, romantic, and timeless....
Bridgerton Wedding Inspiration at the Carlton House Terrace in London
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this Bridgerton-inspired wedding shoot captures the essence of romance and elegance with a burgundy and blush color palette, bespoke attire, a harpist, and stunning decor. Composed before the regal backdrop of the Carlton House Terrace in London, John Nassari Photography & Harvey...
