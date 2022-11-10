ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami

Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
Danielle Brooks Wedding in Miami Was a Muna Coterie Affair

Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal Magazine, Issue No. 26, Danielle Brooks shares her love story, details from her “Chocolate Love” themed wedding, and more in this exclusive interview. We love Danielle Brooks! From her role as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black,...
Vintage Engagement Session in Kingston, Jamaica

Tiffany and Yannick’s vintage engagement session in Kingston, Jamaica was filled with timeless romantic details, including a classic 1969 Camaro Chevy, pastel florals, and a historic venue. Set at the historic Fort Charles (Port Royal) in Kingston, Jamaica, Tiffany and Yannick’s engagement session was everything classy, romantic, and timeless....
Bridgerton Wedding Inspiration at the Carlton House Terrace in London

Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this Bridgerton-inspired wedding shoot captures the essence of romance and elegance with a burgundy and blush color palette, bespoke attire, a harpist, and stunning decor. Composed before the regal backdrop of the Carlton House Terrace in London, John Nassari Photography & Harvey...
