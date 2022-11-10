Read full article on original website
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best
Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
Our favorite Roku streaming stick just crashed to $24 in early Black Friday deal
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy — and it's crashed to a new lowest ever price in Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
PC Magazine
Walmart Black Friday Ad Scan: Check Out the Best Early Deals
Walmart just dropped its Black Friday ad. Here's what you can score as part of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which starts Nov. 7 and features discounts on TVs, speakers, PCs, and more. The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: Black Friday deals....
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker drops to lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Save $50 on this portable Bluetooth speaker in this great Amazon early Black Friday deal.
Digital Trends
This Dell 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off in its (early) Black Friday sale
If you’re looking to score some Black Friday laptop deals, you can get started right now, as Dell has already started its discounted pricing. These Dell Black Friday deals give you a chance to beat the rush and grab a laptop while everything is still in stock. One of the first models to consider should be the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which is seeing a $250 discount as part of Dell’s Black Friday deals. This brings the price of the super-capable 2-in-1 down to just $600 from its regular price of $850. Free shipping is included.
NBC News
Black Friday 2021 bestsellers: The most purchased deals
Black Friday is around the corner and major retailers — including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy — are already offering an array of early Black Friday sales. To give you an idea of which deals reigned supreme last year among our readers, we compiled a list of the most purchased products we covered during Black Friday 2021. To ensure the quality of each deal, we used price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to confirm all of the below products were at their lowest price in at least three months when shared.
Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
TechRadar
Hisense’s U8H mini-LED TV hits its lowest price yet in this Black Friday deal
With Black Friday deals happening early this year, we are seeing striking early sales on some of the best TVs, including a number of models we’ve tested and rated highly in 2022 – this Hisense U8H series model, for instance, which just got a $500 price cut in a fantastic Best Buy deal (opens in new tab).
Engadget
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is down to a new low of $71
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple's MagSafe Battery...
Engadget
What we bought: How Samsung's Frame TV became my favorite piece of living room art
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. My first “adult”...
Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip review: A solid mid-range laptop made for germaphobes
The Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip brings a lot of innovation to the mid-range space, including a numeric pad that's built into the touchpad, Antibacterial Guard technology to combat bacteria, and solid specs for productivity tasks.
Engadget
Google is working on a fix for slow Nest WiFi Pro routers
Some found the system was limiting them to speeds as low as 40Mbps. Google will begin rolling out a software update early next week to address an issue with its recently released mesh router system. In a statement the company shared with , it said it was “investigating reports of a small number of users experiencing reduced internet speeds” when using the device, adding it was “working to roll out a fix.”
notebookcheck.net
BenQ W1130X 1080p projector with 2,300 lumens brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate arrives
The BenQ W1130X projector has arrived in China. The 1080p device can deliver up to 2,300 lumens of brightness and has a 120 Hz refresh rate. You can use the gadget to cast images from 60 to 200-in (~152 to 508 cm) wide, thanks to a 1.15 to 1.5 throw ratio. With support for optical zoom, the device can handle 16:9, 16:10 or 4:3 aspect ratios. Plus, the projector has a 500,000:1 contrast ratio, covers 98% of the Rec.709 color gamut and supports HDR.
Engadget
What we bought: The Fujifilm X-T30 is the perfect camera for me
Just a shame I found out at the exact wrong time. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Science Focus
Black Friday Sonos: The best deals on speakers in 2022
Looking for a saving on Sonos and its popular home speakers? Black Friday could be the best time to make a purchase. With Black Friday fast approaching, this is a great time to save on a number of different products. If you've had your mind on improving your audio setup, or even just getting a small speaker for campouts and trips away, one of the best options will be Sonos.
TechRadar
Monolith’s huge 100W desktop speakers want to knock you off your office chair
I don’t often get excited about Bluetooth desktop speakers, but when I do, they’re monolithic. If you're reading this on your laptop (even one of the best laptops) or tablet, take a quick glance at the little grilles either side of your keyboard – or on the edge of the screen, firing outwards from your handheld device.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Samsung Freestyle portable projector with 32,000 mAh battery now reduced by up to US$200
The Samsung Freestyle Projector is currently discounted. Customers in the US can now purchase the device for US$597.99 at Amazon, saving US$200 off the regular retail price of US$797.99. A similar deal is also available from Samsung directly. Customers in Canada can also get a CA$250 (~US$188) discount on the device, which is selling for CA$898 (~US$677) at Amazon presently; the projector typically retails for CA$1,148 (~US$865). Again, the offer is also available via the Samsung store. Plus, you can find deals on the Freestyle in Europe. For example, the gadget is reduced by 9% at Amazon in France, selling for €659 (~US$684) rather than €728 (~US$755).
