Japan and US agree to strengthen alliance amid geopolitical tensions
TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed at a meeting on Sunday to strengthen their countries' alliance amid shared concerns over a rise in geopolitical tensions.
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea are vowing a unified and coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Canceled Sailings From China and ‘Radical' Vessel Cuts Hit U.S. Ability to Reach Export Market
A rise in canceled sailings from Asia to the U.S. is slowing the U.S. export market and global shippers are warnings of more "radical" cuts in vessels. The Port of Savannah and Port of Long Beach are seeing the sharpest increase in shipping container delays. The Port of Long Beach...
