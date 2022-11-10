ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane crashes on Florida beach at Anastasia State Park, police say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A single-engine plane crashed at a Florida beach at Anastasia State Park while making an emergency landing Monday, according to the St. Augustine Police Department. Police said the pilot was not injured in the crash. It's unclear what led to the emergency landing. The Florida Highway...
