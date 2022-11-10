BUNNELL, Fla. - Detectives with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said they have identified two foreign nationals who are the suspects in at least one distraction theft case in the state but could be tied to others. Investigators said Francisco Ignacio Urriola Gonzalez and Fabian Andres Toro Tobar, both from...

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO