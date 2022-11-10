Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Cold front coming to Central Florida this week: Here's how low temperatures will drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 80 degrees. A cold front is currently moving across the Florida Peninsula. This feature is enhancing clouds today, perhaps a few light showers as well. Much of the rain will wrap up before 3pm near Orlando and the Northwest Counties, then closer to 7pm, the Space Coast begins drying up.
fox35orlando.com
2 foreign nationals from Chile suspects in distraction theft case in Florida
BUNNELL, Fla. - Detectives with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said they have identified two foreign nationals who are the suspects in at least one distraction theft case in the state but could be tied to others. Investigators said Francisco Ignacio Urriola Gonzalez and Fabian Andres Toro Tobar, both from...
fox35orlando.com
Plane crashes on Florida beach at Anastasia State Park, police say
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A single-engine plane crashed at a Florida beach at Anastasia State Park while making an emergency landing Monday, according to the St. Augustine Police Department. Police said the pilot was not injured in the crash. It's unclear what led to the emergency landing. The Florida Highway...
fox35orlando.com
2022 Election: Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
