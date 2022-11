Illinois senior running back Chase Brown left in the final minute of the 31-24 loss to Purdue on Saturday with a right leg injury. With the Fighting Illini down 10 points and driving deep into Purdue territory, Brown -- who entered the game as the nation's leading rusher -- hauled in a 10-yard reception and took it to the Purdue 20-yard line before being tackled by linebacker OC Brothers as he was going out of bounds.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO