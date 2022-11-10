ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Haener, Moreno-Cropper lead Bulldogs past UNLV 37-30

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Behind three touchdown passes from Jake Haener, two of which went to Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State won its fifth straight game Friday night, 37-30 at UNLV. Haener was 28-of-36 passing for 313 yards, as the Bulldogs moved to 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain West Conference. They now lead the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State football faces UNLV Friday at Allegiant Stadium

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team is taking on UNLV on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium. “You can’t go in there all shell-shocked you’re playing in the Raiders’ stadium. Who cares? It’s a football field and you gotta go get the job done,” said Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener. The Bulldogs […]
FRESNO, CA
High School Football PRO

Hanford, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bakersfield Christian High School football team will have a game with Hanford High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
HANFORD, CA
A-Town Daily News

High school football playoffs continue in North County

Atascadero Greyhounds host Madera South Thursday night. – High School football playoffs continue Thursday in North County. Both Tempelton and Atascadero host second-round playoff games this evening. The Central Section playoffs are scheduled for Thursday night because Friday is Veterans Day. It’s a holiday for public schools. The Atascadero...
ATASCADERO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tee off for 18th annual tournament honoring Buchanan 8

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Veterans Day, celebrations take place around the country, and around the Central Valley. That included the 18th annual Hubbard Baro Golf Tournament, to honor the Buchanan 8, eight young men from Buchanan High School who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for their county. For the families, […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Claims Top 10 Spot in Nation’s ‘Porch Pirate’ Theft Ranking

The SafeWise security website is reporting that around 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months, according to its latest survey of 1,000 Americans. That’s 50 million more than were stolen the prior year, affecting eight out of every 10 Americans in the past 12...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Band Showcase spectacular fills Hanford's Neighbor Bowl

Normally the scene of high school football, Hanford’s Neighbor Bowl was instead filled with sounds of marching bands and the scenes of color guard groups with flags and lavish backdrops on Wednesday evening during the high school Band Showcase. The bands from all three Hanford high schools performed for...
HANFORD, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno Unified board’s extremes could be headed for ouster

Fresno Unified School District could see two new trustees elected to the Board of Education, courtesy of the ousters of the extreme ends of the school board. At least one new trustee on the board, however, is certain. Retired school psychologist Susan Wittrup is wiping the field with Area 7...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price

Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The bands hoping to win at the Central Valley Music Awards

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The red carpet will be rolled out this weekend for annual music awards honoring musicians of all genres in the Central Valley. “It’s like the Central Valley Grammys, I’m looking forward to seeing what people are going to be dressed like, the red carpet is coming out,” said Thomas Bagu, […]
OROSI, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by a truck while jay-walking in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing outside of a crosswalk according to the Fresno Police Department. At about 7:30 P.M. police responed to the location of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Olive Avune and Peach Avenue. Police located a woman who had […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage

Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet has in-flight emergency, lands in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) –  An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is the new president of Clovis Community College

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming president of Clovis Community College was announced on Wednesday, revealing that Dr. Kim E. Armstrong from Arkansas State University is set to take on the position on January 3, 2023. Dr. Armstrong’s appointment was unanimously approved by the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees on November 1. […]
CLOVIS, CA

