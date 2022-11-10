Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Haener, Moreno-Cropper lead Bulldogs past UNLV 37-30
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Behind three touchdown passes from Jake Haener, two of which went to Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State won its fifth straight game Friday night, 37-30 at UNLV. Haener was 28-of-36 passing for 313 yards, as the Bulldogs moved to 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain West Conference. They now lead the […]
Fresno State football faces UNLV Friday at Allegiant Stadium
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team is taking on UNLV on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium. “You can’t go in there all shell-shocked you’re playing in the Raiders’ stadium. Who cares? It’s a football field and you gotta go get the job done,” said Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener. The Bulldogs […]
DeBoer Takes His Team Into Autzen, Looking for Record-Tying Win
EUGENE, Ore. — Unlike a lot of his players, Kalen DeBoer has visited Autzen Stadium before. Fourteen months ago, he and his then-Fresno State football team got the full tour. Before a rowdy crowd, DeBoer's Bulldogs fell behind 14-0 right away to the Oregon Ducks, were still down 21-6...
Hanford, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Memorial’s Brandon Ramirez talks about his near record-setting performance
Hear from San Joaquin Memorial two-way star Brandon Ramirez and Panthers head coach Anthony Goston, after Ramirez posted 326 yards rushing in the Panthers 28-21 win over Central Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division I playoffs. The 326 rushing yards was just nine yards shy of the school-record of 335 rushing yards […]
High school football playoffs continue in North County
Atascadero Greyhounds host Madera South Thursday night. – High School football playoffs continue Thursday in North County. Both Tempelton and Atascadero host second-round playoff games this evening. The Central Section playoffs are scheduled for Thursday night because Friday is Veterans Day. It’s a holiday for public schools. The Atascadero...
Tee off for 18th annual tournament honoring Buchanan 8
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Veterans Day, celebrations take place around the country, and around the Central Valley. That included the 18th annual Hubbard Baro Golf Tournament, to honor the Buchanan 8, eight young men from Buchanan High School who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for their county. For the families, […]
GV Wire
Fresno Claims Top 10 Spot in Nation’s ‘Porch Pirate’ Theft Ranking
The SafeWise security website is reporting that around 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months, according to its latest survey of 1,000 Americans. That’s 50 million more than were stolen the prior year, affecting eight out of every 10 Americans in the past 12...
GV Wire
Did Candidate Messages Doom Local Funding for Veterans, Roads, Fresno State?
Three local sales tax proposals on Tuesday’s ballot, designed to support veterans, road maintenance and improvements at Fresno State, all appear to be heading for failure based on vote returns reported Tuesday. Although two of them are winning over 50% of the votes cast, they require a two-thirds majority...
Hanford Sentinel
Band Showcase spectacular fills Hanford's Neighbor Bowl
Normally the scene of high school football, Hanford’s Neighbor Bowl was instead filled with sounds of marching bands and the scenes of color guard groups with flags and lavish backdrops on Wednesday evening during the high school Band Showcase. The bands from all three Hanford high schools performed for...
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified board’s extremes could be headed for ouster
Fresno Unified School District could see two new trustees elected to the Board of Education, courtesy of the ousters of the extreme ends of the school board. At least one new trustee on the board, however, is certain. Retired school psychologist Susan Wittrup is wiping the field with Area 7...
yourcentralvalley.com
The bands hoping to win at the Central Valley Music Awards
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The red carpet will be rolled out this weekend for annual music awards honoring musicians of all genres in the Central Valley. “It’s like the Central Valley Grammys, I’m looking forward to seeing what people are going to be dressed like, the red carpet is coming out,” said Thomas Bagu, […]
sjvsun.com
Clint Olivier makes return to Fresno Co. office in two-part Clovis Unified shakeup
A former Fresno City Councilman appears to be headed to the Clovis Unified School District Governing Board. Former councilman Clint Olivier leads the field of four candidates for the Area 1 seat with 38.16 percent of the vote, a large enough lead to take the seat barring a major shakeup with late arriving ballots.
Woman hit by a truck while jay-walking in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing outside of a crosswalk according to the Fresno Police Department. At about 7:30 P.M. police responed to the location of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Olive Avune and Peach Avenue. Police located a woman who had […]
sjvsun.com
Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage
Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
F-15 forced to land in Fresno after accidentally dumping all its fuel
A training flight turned near-disastrous for one National Guard pilot, who had to make an emergency landing in Fresno after his entire tank of fuel was emptied mid-air.
sjvsun.com
Soria lead evaporates as late Pazin momentum threatens safe Dem Assembly seat
Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria holds an incredibly narrow, but dwindling lead in her bid for state office. Soria currently leads former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by a 50.3-49.7 margin, as of Wednesday evening. That 0.6 percent lead translates to just a 287 vote difference in the battle for...
F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet has in-flight emergency, lands in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared […]
This is the new president of Clovis Community College
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming president of Clovis Community College was announced on Wednesday, revealing that Dr. Kim E. Armstrong from Arkansas State University is set to take on the position on January 3, 2023. Dr. Armstrong’s appointment was unanimously approved by the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees on November 1. […]
