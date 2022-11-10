ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitpinas.com

SEC Warns Against Asenso Business Group Investment Scheme

To address the reports it receives from the public, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released a public advisory against Asenso Business Group Trading Inc., and the individuals or groups of persons representing the company, especially naming a certain Lorenzo Morenencia, that serves as its operator, advising the public not to invest or stop investing to the said firm which is enticing investors to put their money in it with the promise of high monetary rewards or profits.
bitpinas.com

GCash Signs Deal with DICT to Fight Fraud

To further push their campaign against fraudsters and scammers, mobile e-wallet GCash announced last November 2 that it signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). The agreement is set to strengthen the collaboration between...
bitpinas.com

THE END: SEC Revokes Astrazion’s Corporate Registration

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it has ordered the cancellation of the corporate registration of Astrazion Noble Task Community Foundation and Astrazion Global Holdings Philippines, Inc. “for soliciting investments from public without the requisite license and through a fraudulent scheme.”. It can be recalled the Commission...

Comments / 0

Community Policy