Read full article on original website
Related
bitpinas.com
SEC Warns Against Asenso Business Group Investment Scheme
To address the reports it receives from the public, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released a public advisory against Asenso Business Group Trading Inc., and the individuals or groups of persons representing the company, especially naming a certain Lorenzo Morenencia, that serves as its operator, advising the public not to invest or stop investing to the said firm which is enticing investors to put their money in it with the promise of high monetary rewards or profits.
Climate crisis solutions may also ease global financial shocks, Albanese to tell business leaders
Anthony Albanese will tell business leaders at the G20 summit that one of the pathways to recovery from global shocks including the pandemic and the current inflation spiral is countries working together to deal with the climate crisis. Australia’s prime minister will arrive in Bali on Monday for the G20...
bitpinas.com
GCash Signs Deal with DICT to Fight Fraud
To further push their campaign against fraudsters and scammers, mobile e-wallet GCash announced last November 2 that it signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). The agreement is set to strengthen the collaboration between...
bitpinas.com
THE END: SEC Revokes Astrazion’s Corporate Registration
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it has ordered the cancellation of the corporate registration of Astrazion Noble Task Community Foundation and Astrazion Global Holdings Philippines, Inc. “for soliciting investments from public without the requisite license and through a fraudulent scheme.”. It can be recalled the Commission...
Comments / 0