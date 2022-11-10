To address the reports it receives from the public, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released a public advisory against Asenso Business Group Trading Inc., and the individuals or groups of persons representing the company, especially naming a certain Lorenzo Morenencia, that serves as its operator, advising the public not to invest or stop investing to the said firm which is enticing investors to put their money in it with the promise of high monetary rewards or profits.

6 HOURS AGO