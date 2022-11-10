Read full article on original website
Related
Big Czech crown interventions less likely, central banker says
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is unlikely to have to intervene in currency markets as much as it has in recent months when pressure against the crown was strong, Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said on Sunday.
bitpinas.com
What to Expect at Bicol Blockchain Conference
The Bicol region is also now creating bigger waves into the blockchain industry in the Philippines as it is set to host another big event for the community. BitPinas is attending Bicol Blockchain Conference as media partner. Please go to its website to secure tickets to the event. Happening on...
Japan and US agree to strengthen alliance amid geopolitical tensions
TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed at a meeting on Sunday to strengthen their countries' alliance amid shared concerns over a rise in geopolitical tensions.
bitpinas.com
Women in Blockchain Philippines Founder Receives Rising Women of Crypto 2022 Award
Out of 700 nominees, Gail Cruz-Macapagal, the Country Director of DynaQuest and Founder of Women in Blockchain Philippines, is among the 13 winners of the 2022 Rising Women in Crypto Power List. The award-giving body specifically named the initiative of DynaQuest to organize a fundraising event for street children, where...
bitpinas.com
SEC Warns Against Asenso Business Group Investment Scheme
To address the reports it receives from the public, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released a public advisory against Asenso Business Group Trading Inc., and the individuals or groups of persons representing the company, especially naming a certain Lorenzo Morenencia, that serves as its operator, advising the public not to invest or stop investing to the said firm which is enticing investors to put their money in it with the promise of high monetary rewards or profits.
bitpinas.com
THE END: SEC Revokes Astrazion’s Corporate Registration
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it has ordered the cancellation of the corporate registration of Astrazion Noble Task Community Foundation and Astrazion Global Holdings Philippines, Inc. “for soliciting investments from public without the requisite license and through a fraudulent scheme.”. It can be recalled the Commission...
